In Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 January 2022 10:54 am

Petronas has launched its annual Coffee Break safety campaign, where the fuel retailer will be offering free coffee, snacks, discount vouchers, vehicle inspections and health screenings to travellers free of charge during the Chinese New Year festive period this year. The latest edition of the Coffee Break campaign was officiated by deputy transport minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong.

Customers may engage with the campaign that run from January 29-30 and from February 5-6 at any of the 150 participating Petronas stations nationwide.

During this time, the road safety department will be carrying out its advocacy programme at 50 participating stations, while St John Ambulance Malaysia will also be present to offer complimentary health screenings including blood pressure and glucose level checks at selected stations.

Meanwhile, Petronas’ network of automotive workshops, Petronas AutoExpert is also offering a complimentary 18-point vehicle inspection for every engine oil change purchased at 11 outlets across the Klang Valley, as well as three outlets in Negeri Sembilan.

In addition to the continued partnership with its food and beverage suppliers, Petronas will also giving out RM50 in discount vouchers during the campaign period. This is comprised of an RM18 angpau for new Shopee users, or 10% in Shopee Coin cashback for a minimum expenditure of RM65, capped at 8,000 coins for existing Shopee users.

These are joined by Grab, which is offering two RM10 discount vouchers for each purchase of at least RM30 through its GrabMart service during the festive period. Additionally, Petronas will also be offering an RM18 angpau that is comprised of discounts for Setel payments and for PRYSM, the official Petronas merchandise online store where shoppers can find the Eighth F1 Constructors Championship T-shirt at RM25.

“Petronas Dagangan Berhad takes road safety seriously. For 25 years, we have been the trusty travel partner for our customers, serving them coffee and reminding them to take a break when tired through our flagship Petronas Coffee Break campaign. Our wish throughout the festive seasons is for all travellers to reach their destinations safely so that they can celebrate with their loved ones,” said Petronas VP of marketing for downstream business Ahmad Adly Alias.