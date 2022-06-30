In Bikes, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 30 June 2022 8:52 pm / 1 comment

Earlier this month, Petronas introduced a new subsidiary company called Gentari, stating that the new entity would spearhead its move into clean energy through a suite of renewable energy, hydrogen and green mobility solutions.

On the latter front, aside from aiming to have a significant presence in the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure segment, the company is also looking at offering EV leasing and subscriptions to businesses through its Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) model.

Leveraging on its VaaS experience in India, where it has more than 220 EVs and over 100 charge points at present, the company said its VaaS clean fleet solution will offer micropreneurs, gig economy workers as well as businesses operating fleets to make the transition to sustainable mobility, with the assurance of having access to a fleet charge network.

In a post on LinkedIn, it announced that it was developing its VaaS solution in Malaysia together with Eclimo Motors. The company said that it will be partnering with the home-grown Malaysian company to start off its two-wheeler fleet solution business in the country. A pilot programme is currently underway, with Setel Express one of the companies utilising the bikes.

While it wasn’t mentioned, the Gentari-Eclimo collaboration is set to utilise the Eclimo ES-11 electric scooter (e-scooter) in its commercial duty ES-11 Delivery and ES-11 Utility forms. Officially introduced last December, the ES-11 is powered by a hub-mounted motor in the rear wheel.

Power output is rated at 6 kW (max, 5 kW continuous) and 110 Nm, and this is good enough to give the ES-11 a 100 km/h top speed, and a full charge of the 3.08 kWh lithium-ion battery offers the bike an operating range of 100 km. The pack is good for 1,000 recharge cycles using 240 volt domestic current.