In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 1 October 2021 5:37 pm / 0 comments

In August, the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (PEKEMA) inked an MoA towards the development of an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in the country.

Both parties outlined plans to set up a network of 1,000 DC rapid charging stations across Malaysia by 2025, the initiative very much in line with MARii’s aim of increasing consumer and industry access to electrification in the country and PEKEMA’s ambition of developing a sales network for electric vehicles (EVs), for which a charging network would be integral.

Some updates on developments – as of the end of September, the PEKEMA DCFC network now consists of five charging locations, four in Peninsular Malaysia and the fifth in Sarawak. Aside from Vision Motorsports (located in Kampung Sg. Kayu Ara), which had its 40 kW 100A DC and 22 kW AC installation up and running as early as November 2019, the other DCFC locations in the network are:

Zaibar Automobile (Hicom Industrial Estate, Shah Alam), 60 kW 200A DC and 22 kW AC

SRS Motors (Kuching, Sarawak), 60 kW 200A DC and 22 kW AC

Utama Motors (Jln Ampang, Kuala Lumpur), 40 kW 100A DC and 22 kW AC

Hamza Motors (The Nizra Building, Kg. Sungai Penchala, KL), 60 kW 200A DC and 22 kW AC.

(Clockwise, from top left) Vision Motorsports, Utama Motors, SRS Motors and Zaibar Automobile.

Three of the five facilities – all of which utilise Exicom Harmony chargers – are fully completed and open to the public, and these are Vision Motorsports, Zaibar Automobile and Utama Motors. The DCFC installation at the Nizra Group facility has been completed, with only the roof structure and parking demarcation left to be finished.

As for the SRS Motors facility, that is also near completion, according to the EV charging expert from Exicom Malaysia, Zuhril Azhar Ibrahim. He said that plans for the rapid implementation of the DCFC network have been disrupted by the pandemic, but the company is looking to catch up in the near future.

“This has affected the project timeline, but we are gearing up to improve progress, with upcoming installations scheduled for PEKEMA members in Kuantan, Johor Bahru and Penang,” he told paultan.org.

He said installations will focus on PEKEMA members for now, before moving outwards in scope from next year. The project is targeting to have 10% of the installations being at members’ facilities, while highway locations will account for 30% of the installations in the network and high density residential areas, 60%.

Asked if usage of these chargers involved any cost to users, Zuhril said that any electric vehicle owner looking to charge their ride at these locations can do so for free at present. He said that as there are currently very few pure electric vehicles on the road, the cost of electricity for charging would have a minimal cost impact on the companies and can thus be readily absorbed. He added that this could change in perhaps two to three years, as more EVs appear on the roads.

As it progresses, both MARii and PEKEMA will also co-develop connected aspects such as charger locators, e-payment and battery management systems as well as service centre networks for the charging ecosystem.