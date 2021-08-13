In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 August 2021 7:25 pm / 0 comments

Earlier this week, Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and the Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (PEKEMA) inked a memorandum of agreement (MoA) towards the development of an electric vehicle (EVs) infrastructure in Malaysia.

Both parties said they will collaborate on setting up a network of 1,000 DC rapid charging stations around the country by 2025. They will also co-develop connected aspects such as e-payment, charger locators, battery management systems as well as service centre networks for the charging ecosystem.

The development activities will be coordinated through an electric vehicle centre of excellence (COE), which will be established through the partnership. The COE will address key enablers towards ensuring a harmonised and integrated charging ecosystem and will also operate as a focal point for aftersales service support, among other things.

Aside from being an important platform for the EV ecosystem, the COE will add a new dimension to the scope of MARii facilities such as the MARii Design Centre, MARii Academy, MARii Simulation & Analysis Centre (MARSAC) and the National Emission Test Centre (NETC).

According to MARii CEO Datuk Madani Sahari, the ambition of the partnership was to increase consumer and industry access to electrification in the country. Meanwhile, PEKEMA sees the venture as something that will establish new opportunities for the industry, from the creation of high skilled jobs to the development of after-sales service centres.

“I believe that this MoA will expedite the areas of collaboration between PEKEMA and MARii, and also generate new collaboration areas that bring prosperous impact and benefits in the era of environmental friendliness,” PEKEMA president Datuk Zainuddin Abdul Rahman said.