The first fruits of BMW Group Malaysia’s charging infrastructure development have been realised with the installation of its first DC fast charging station at Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara. The facility, which is open to the public, is rated at 180 kW and features twin Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors, allowing two electric vehicles to be charged at the same time.

The wattage is higher than the 150 kW supported by the BMW iX and iX3, which means they should be able to be charged to 80% in about half an hour as claimed. The company says it remains committed to accelerating the availability of charging stations in Malaysia, including DC fast chargers at selected dealerships nationwide.

“We have been driving the change towards electrification not only with our growing portfolio of electrified vehicles, but also by expanding the local charging infrastructure network across the country,” said BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser.

“We partnered with GreenTech Malaysia from the get-go to ensure a functioning ecosystem for electromobility to thrive in, and are continuing to deliver on that commitment alongside our network of dedicated dealers – not just for BMW and MINI owners, but for electric vehicle owners in Malaysia. We are confident that this move will be mutually beneficial in ensuring charging infrastructures are more accessible across the country, and help alleviate the concerns of potential EV owners such as range anxiety.”

Auto Bavaria managing director Vi Thim Juan added, “Much like the BMW Group, we have long shared the belief that the future is electric, and we are honoured to be amongst the first dealerships to bring this vision into reality by installing the DC Fast Chargers on our premises for public use. Our loyal customers will now also be able to visit our dealerships and receive the full electric ownership experience, as we work in tandem with BMW Group Malaysia to accelerate the shift to electromobility in Malaysia.”