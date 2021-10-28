In BMW, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 28 October 2021 10:28 am / 3 comments

BMW Malaysia aims to expand its electric vehicle charging network in collaboration with energy provider Tenaga Nasional Berhaad (TNB), as well as with partners GreenTech Malaysia and Shell, the company has said during a roundtable briefing.

GreenTech Malaysia will be partnering with Yinson Green Technologies to grow EV charging infrastructure in the country, and Yinson will hold a majority stake in the joint venture that will provide these EV charging stations, The Edge Markets reported.

GreenTech has been a long-time collaborator with BMW for charging facilities, beginning in 2015 with the offering of the ChargEV public EV charging network to BMW i8 customers in Malaysia. The collaboration is in order to increase customer confidence in the viability of EV use in the country, said BMW Malaysia, and more details on the network expansion will be released in due course.

BMW Malaysia has previously stated in August that it plans to install a network of DC fast chargers at key locations across the country, including at highway rest stops, shopping malls and at dealers. At the time, the initial rollout of the charging network has been expected to take place within four to six months, or through the first quarter of 2022.

With Shell, BMW Malaysia will be expanding upon its partnership that saw the opening of the Reserve + Shell Recharge bays in 2019. Shell has also been the global service-fill oil provider for BMW Group vehicles since 2015.

Meanwhile between BMW Malaysia’s collaboration partners GreenTech Malaysia and Tenaga Nasional, the national energy utility provider announced in 2019 that it is installing 100 new EV charging stations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TNB Energy Services (TNBES) and the Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (MGTC).