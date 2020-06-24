In Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 24 June 2020 12:30 pm / 3 comments

It’s been a little over a month since the launch of the locally-assembled Volvo S60 T8 R-Design. At the time, the car was priced at RM295,888, and even then it offered great performance- and equipment-to-price ratio. Now with the sales tax relief, the sole S60 retails for RM282k, a nice RM13k discount.

To briefly recap, the compact executive sedan is powered by an electrified 2.0 litre twin-charged Drive-E petrol engine, delivering a combined output of 407 hp and 640 Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission (with shift paddles) is standard, allowing the car to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds. Top speed is still 250 km/h, in case you’re wondering.

There’s lots of ground to cover with this car. Is it worth the money? Can it really do the century sprint in 4.4 seconds? What is it like as a daily driver, and can it truly rival the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class? Well, watch till the end of our video review to find out if Hafriz Shah himself would actually consider switching to the S60.