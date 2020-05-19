In Cars, Videos, Volvo, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 19 May 2020 9:42 am / 1 comment

Volvo has finally introduced the locally-assembled S60 sedan, available here in the sole T8 Twin Engine R-Design variant and priced at RM295,888. The sleek sedan was previously imported from the United States of America, but the CKD version is nearly identical in terms of build quality and specifications.

Several items have been omitted from the kit CBU kit list, those being the Birch Light exterior paint, folding rear bench, as well as cargo netting and 12-volt socket in the boot. The first batch of cars still won’t come with the 180 km/h limit, but moving forward, the second batch will have the cap.

While the S60 CKD loses out on some practical features, it does gain a new one – Park Assist Pilot. This system offers support for parallel and perpendicular parking by making use of the parking sensors (all eight of them), and it also comes with a 360-degree camera system for an added peace of mind.

In terms of powertrain, the same 2.0 litre twin-charged Drive-E petrol engine acts as the primary propulsion system, offering 320 hp and 400 Nm of torque. This is married with a rear-mounted electric motor delivering 87 hp and 240 Nm of torque, and together they produce 407 hp and 640 Nm of torque.

An eight-speed automatic transmission (with shift paddles) is standard, allowing the car to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds before maxing out at 250 km/h. The 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery offers a pure electric range of up to 49 km, and a full charge takes between three to five hours, depending on the outlet it’s plugged into. So, what do you think of the S60 T8 CKD? Let us know, below.

GALLERY: 2020 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine R-Design CKD