In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volvo / By Danny Tan / 18 May 2020 12:36 pm / 4 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has officially launched the CKD locally assembled Volvo S60 T8. The third-generation Volvo S60 was launched here in October 2019 as a CBU import, in T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid form with the R-Design package, and the CKD variant is similar.

Also similar is the price. The 2020 Volvo S60 T8 CKD is yours for RM295,888 on-the-road without insurance. It rolls out from Volvo’s factory in Shah Alam, which is Malaysia’s oldest car plant and currently its regional production hub. Specs wise, it’s largely the same, but with Park Assist now available.

The T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain under the hood consists of a Drive-E 2.0 litre supercharged and turbocharged petrol engine with 320 hp/400 Nm, a crankshaft-integrated starter/generator and an Aisin eight-speed automatic transmission.

While the internal combustion engine drives the front wheels, an 87 hp/240 Nm electric motor at the rear provides all-wheel drive and a claimed total system output of 407 hp and 640 Nm. The S60 T8 does 0-100 km/h 4.4 seconds, a top speed of 250 km/h and claimed official fuel consumption of two litres per 100 km.

Speaking of top speed, there’s no 180 km/h limit for this first batch of cars, but moving forward, the second batch will have the cap.

The PHEV battery is a 11.6 kWh lithium-ion unit located in the transmission tunnel, providing an electric range of up to 49 km. VCM’s MD Nalin Jain called the S60 T8 an enjoyable thing that’s not sinful. The car comes with an onboard 3.7 kW charger with a Type 2 connection – it’ll take about three hours for a full charge at an outlet that puts out 3.7 kW or more.

As with big brother S90 and Volvo’s popular XC SUVs, the third-gen S60 is underpinned by the company’s modular Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. However, it’s significantly smaller in footprint and more dynamic in appearance than the S90, which is fitting as it goes up against the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4, among other compact execs.

Compared to the S90, which has a straight belt line, the S60’s sides are more sculpted and the rear haunches are rather pronounced. At the back, the license plate is back on the boot lid for a more conventional and sporty look; it’s flanked by distinctive “E 3 shaped” LED taillights.

R-Design styling includes an aggressive front bumper with a larger lower intake and blacked-out fog lamp housing. The same gloss black treatment is also applied on the pin-like mesh insert for the grille, which gets a silver surround. The window surrounds and side mirror caps are also in black. The aggressive rear bumper has a body-coloured trim and prominent twin exhaust outlets. The wheels are the same 19-inch alloys with 235/40 tyres.

Specs wise, the CKD car retains the CBU’s Dynamic Chassis with passive damping, Sensus Connect infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, head-up display and the full suite of safety and driver assistance systems that you’d expect from a Volvo. As mentioned, Park Assist is a new addition.

The other spec differences are minor. We asked and VCM says that the CKD sedan’s rear seats don’t fold, but the centre pass through hole is still there. Also gone are the 12V socket and netting in the boot, as well as the Birch Light exterior colour option. Once again, the price is RM295,888 on-the-road without insurance.

Will there be further S60 variants? Not for now, says Jain, as VCM will study the market with this sole version. Click here for the CBU’s launch report and here for our review of the S60.

GALLERY: 2020 Volvo S60 T8 CKD