12 June 2020

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) is next to announce its updated price list, following the government’s announcement to drop the sales tax (SST) for cars through the implementation of a 100% sales tax exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models until the end of the year.

With the entire Volvo line-up in Malaysia being CKD models – the latest member being the S60 – savings from the SST exemption can be seen across the board, and the new prices will be in effect from June 15 to December 31, 2020. “We fully welcome the introduction of the sales tax holiday and are grateful for the opportunity to pass on the full benefits to our customers,” said Nalin Jain, managing director of VCM.

“The incentive comes at an opportune time especially as the nation and the auto sector look towards recovery, onward from challenges brought on by the pause in business operations. We are hopeful that the reduced-price tags will encourage car buyers to invest in a car built with safety in mind and in the short-term period, recharge the automotive industry in Malaysia,” he added.

On a model-to-model basis, the XC40 T5 R-Design will be priced at RM241,450 from June 15, which is RM14,438 (or 5.64%) less than the SST-inclusive RM255,888 price tag. Higher up, the XC60 range from the T5 Momentum to the T8 Inscription Plus sees savings of up RM19,478 or 6.52%, while for the larger XC90 that has the same variant offerings, it is up to RM23,078 or 6.17%.

As for the Volvo sedans, the S60 T8 R-Design will retail at RM282,540, which is RM13,348 (or 4.51%) less than its initial launch price of RM295,888. Meanwhile, the S90 in all three guises – T5 Momentum, T8 Inscription and T8 Inscription Plus – sees savings of as much as RM19,258 or up to 5.68%.