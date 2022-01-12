In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 12 January 2022 3:00 pm / 0 comments

After quietly releasing full details of the V60 on its website, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has officially announced the sale of the new estate. The Volvo V60 is available in the sole, but most luxurious Recharge T8 Inscription trim, so it’s packaged slightly different compared to the sportier S60 T8 R-Design.

The locally-assembled car is priced at RM286,909 (on-the-road without insurance), which puts it about RM4,000 more costly than the S60. Included in the price is a five-year unlimited mileage warranty plus an eight-year or 160,000 km PHEV battery warranty. The service interval is 20,000 km.

For starters, it gets the more familiar Inscription grille with vertical slats, a less aggressive front bumper, new 19-inch 5-multi spoke two-tone alloys with 235/40 tyres, as well as a powered tailgate. The V60 gets 529 litres of boot space compared to the S60’s 442 litres, and the rear seats fold 60:40 for a cavernous 1,441 litres of space. There’s also a pop-up grocery holder here.

Inside, you get Charcoal leather and Linear Lime decor instead of the R-Design’s Nappa leather and fabric upholstery and metal inlays. A Maroon Brown leather paired to Driftwood trim is also available. The 9.7-inch display is still the same Sensus infotainment system as before, and not the latest Android-based operating system. However, you do get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support as standard, something that the newer system doesn’t offer.

Standard kit include adaptive LED headlights with active bending lights, silver roof rails, keyless entry, twist-knob start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with memory, an Orrefors crystal gearknob, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 360-degree camera system, park assist and a 16-speaker, 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

Being a T8, the V60 gets a 2.0 litre twincharged four-cylinder engine that’s electrified to make to make a total system output of 407 PS at 5,700 rpm and 640 Nm of torque from 1,200 to 5,400 rpm. An Aisin eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive are standard.

As usual, it ships with the automaker’s range of advanced driver assistance system, including Pilot Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability that incorporates adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist.

Also fitted are AEB with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, evasive steering assist, rear collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, run-off road mitigation, oncoming lane mitigation, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake.