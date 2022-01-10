In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / 10 January 2022 4:05 pm / 4 comments

At long last, Volvo Car Malaysia has introduced the V60 wagon over here, quietly revealing the price on its official website. Unlike its S60 sedan twin, the car is being sold in the most luxurious Inscription trim rather than the sportier R-Design, although the Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain remains.

Retailing at RM286,907 on-the-road without insurance, the V60 is over RM4,000 more expensive than the S60 owing to the bigger body. As usual, the price excludes the sales and service tax (SST) – given that the V60 is locally assembled in Shah Alam – and includes a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

The V60 is late to the party, entering the Malaysian market more than two years after the sedan. The longroof counters with its more enthusiast-friendly body style and a more practical tailgate that obviously hides a larger boot. You get 529 litres in there instead of “just” 442, and the rear seats can also fold 60:40 to reveal a cavernous 1,441 litres – good for trips to that other famous Swedish import.

Aside from the more expansive sheetmetal, the Inscription variant also offers up a more sedate look compared to the V60 with smaller air intakes, a cleaner rear bumper insert and a greater use of chrome trim – although it appears you still get twin visible tailpipes unlike on other newer Volvos. The wheels are also of a different five-double-spoke design but of the same 19-inch diameter and two-tone finish.

Inside, you get Driftwood and Linear Lime decor options instead of the R-Design’s metal inlays, along with either Maroon Brown or Charcoal leather upholstery. You still get Volvo’s outgoing Sensus infotainment system on the 9.7-inch portrait touchscreen, not the Android-based operating system filtering into the local range, but as a bonus you do get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality that the newer system lacks.

Other bits of standard kit include adaptive LED headlights, silver roof rails, keyless entry, twist-knob start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with memory, an Orrefors crystal gearknob, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 360-degree camera system, park assist and a 16-speaker, 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system. One new feature is a grocery holder in the boot.

Click to enlarge

As usual, the V60 comes with Volvo’s smorgasbord of driver assistance features, including Pilot Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability that incorporates adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist. Also fitted are autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, evasive steering assist, rear collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, run-off road mitigation, oncoming lane mitigation, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake.

The V60 continues to be powered by Volvo’s plug-in hybrid technology, mating a 2.0 litre turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine with a rear-mounted electric motor. The result is all-wheel drive and a total system output of 407 PS at 5,700 rpm and 640 Nm of torque from 1,200 to 5,400 rpm. An Aisin eight-speed automatic gearbox comes as standard.

GALLERY: Volvo V60 Recharge T8 Inscription official photos