Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has begun teasing the second-generation Volvo V60 on its social media pages, stating that the model will be “coming soon.” First making its global debut back in February 2018, the V60 has been spotted in Malaysia in the past, although a launch didn’t take place in the time after those sightings.

However, with VCM’s fresh teaser, we now know that the more practical sibling to the S60 will be made available to wagon fans this year. Just like the stylish sedan, the V60 will arrive as a plug-in hybrid parked under the Recharge umbrella, likely as a locally-assembled (CKD) model seeing how the V60 and S60 that are already available in Thailand come from Malaysia – both are only offered with a PHEV powertrain there.

The accompanying teaser image is cropped from a wider shot of the V60, with the giveaway that you’re indeed looking at the wagon being the shutline of the A-pillar, which is much closer to the bonnet than on the larger V90. The visible charging port just reconfirms the plug-in hybrid already mentioned by VCM.

On that mention, the Recharge T8 powertrain in the Thailand-spec V60 consists of a Drive-E 2.0 litre turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine making 320 hp and 400 Nm of torque. This is paired with a crankshaft-integrated starter/generator and an Aisin eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

For all-wheel drive, there’s a rear electric motor rated at 87 hp and 240 Nm, which provides a total system output of 407 hp and 640 Nm. With this setup, the V60 takes 4.6 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and will hit a limited top speed of 180 km/h – the latter is in line with Volvo’s safety initiative.

We’ll only know pricing for the V60 when it is officially launched, but just for context, the S60 Recharge T8 R-Design currently priced at RM282,540 on-the-road without insurance (100% sales tax exemption factored in). In Thailand, the V60 starts from 2.29 million baht (RM286,185), while the S60 is less, starting from 2.19 million baht (RM273,688), so we can expect to pay more for the wagon. Looking forward to it?

