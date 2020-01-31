In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Danny Tan / 31 January 2020 4:35 pm / 1 comment

The new Volvo S60 is now available in Thailand. The third-generation sedan is imported from Malaysia, the regional assembly hub for Volvo, and is available in T8 AWD form. Two trim levels are available, the Momentum for 2.19 million baht (RM287,568) and the R-Design for 2.59 million baht (RM340,175).

The T8 Twin Engine is a plug-in hybrid combo. The system is made up of a Drive-E 2.0 litre supercharged and turbocharged engine with 320 hp/400 Nm, a crankshaft-integrated starter/generator, and an Aisin eight-speed automatic transmission, driving the front wheels.

The rear wheels are driven by an electric motor providing 87 hp/240 Nm, making for a total system output of 407 hp and 640 Nm. This top S60 does the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.4 seconds and has a 250 km/h top speed.

Powering the electric motor is an 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery that is located in the transmission tunnel, providing an EV range of up to 49 km. There’s an onboard 3.7 kW charger, which can be plugged into charging stations via a Type 2 connection – it’ll take about three hours for a full charge with an outlet that puts out 3.7 kW or more.

The full suite of safety and driver assistance systems are in – the list includes six airbags (front, side and curtain), City Safety (autonomous emergency braking), Pilot Assist, Lane Keeping Aid, Front & Rear Collision Warning & Mitigation Support, Driver Alert Control (DAC), Run-Off Road Mitigation and Cross Traffic Alert, among others.

Besides the R-Design that’s available in Malaysia, Thai customers also get the choice of the slightly more subtle Momentum spec. Differences with the sporty R-Design can be seen on the grille (inward curving vertical slats, like the latest XC90), front bumper (no full-width black lip) and rear bumper (less elaborate “diffuser” area with round pipes). It still looks sporty, though.

As for wheels, the Momentum wears 18-inch Y-spoke items while the R-Design gets 19-inch 5-triple spoke units seen in Malaysian showrooms. Momentum buyers can choose between three exterior colours (Crystal White, Pebble Grey, Onyx Black) and two interior themes (Charcoal or Maroon Brown with Iron Ore trim).

The R-Design adds on the hero Fusion Red to the colour mix, while the cabin is exclusively trimmed in a Nappa leather/fabric combo, with metal mesh inlays.

The S60 T8 AWD R-Design was launched in Malaysia in October 2019 for RM295,888. As is the norm for Volvo here, the initial batch was CBU imported (the S60 is made in South Carolina, USA) before the CKD version with the same specs and pricing take over the baton. Read our review of the handsome sedan here.

