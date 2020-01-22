In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / 22 January 2020 3:10 pm / 3 comments

It’s a week of Chinese New Year media luncheons, and Volvo Car Malaysia used its event to announce that it will be launching two new models this year, with the first being the locally assembled version of the S60. The BMW 3 Series-baiting compact executive sedan was introduced here last year in fully imported form.

No details have been announced just yet, but the company already confirmed that the CKD model will have identical pricing and specifications compared to the CBU version. The latter is currently offered in just a single variant, the T8 Twin Engine R-Design plug-in hybrid, priced at RM295,888.

As the name suggests, it features the R-Design exterior package that include 19-inch five-triple-spoke alloy wheels, plus items like power-adjustable R-Design seats in combination Nappa leather, a nine-inch portrait format touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, a full range of driver assistance systems and the Pilot Assist semi-autonomous driving function.

Power comes from a 2.0 litre supercharged and turbocharged petrol engine, paired with an Aisin eight-speed automatic gearbox and a rear-mounted electric motor to provide all-wheel drive and a total system output of 407 PS and 640 Nm of torque. It has a claimed combined fuel consumption figure of 2.0 litres per 100 km and, with an 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery, is capable of a quoted all-electric range of 49 km.

The other model has not even been revealed globally, and it’s the facelifted S90. Given this announcement and the fact that we’ve seen spyshots already, it should be unveiled sooner rather than later, with the expected changes including mildly re-profiled front and rear bumpers, redesigned head- and tail light graphics and the introduction of a new Android-based infotainment system first seen on the XC40 Recharge.

Just like the facelifted XC90, the S90 is also expected to receive a range of B-badged mild hybrid models and a mildly upgraded T8 Twin Engine model with 420 PS. We, however, are likely to get the same variants as before – a T5 with a 254 PS turbo engine and a T8 with the unchanged 407 PS, albeit with the S60’s larger battery that should provide the S90 with a range approaching 50 km.

GALLERY: Volvo S60 T8 Twin Hybrid CBU in Malaysia