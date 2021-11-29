In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / 29 November 2021 3:22 pm / 0 comments

The facelifted Volvo XC60, launched in Malaysia last week, introduced Volvo’s latest infotainment system – which is based on the Android Automotive operating system – on our shores. It looks like the technology will make its way to other models sold here, starting with the S90.

The official Volvo Car Malaysia website advertised the S90 with “Google built in”, which is Gothenburg’s code for the new Android Automotive OS and the range of built-in Google services. The latter includes Google Maps navigation, the Play Store for apps and the voice-activated Google Assistant. The facelifted S90 was launched in April this year without the Android-based system.

As per the XC60, each purchase will include a four-year subscription to the aforementioned services, along with the required data and access to remote services on the Volvo Cars app. One downside compared to the outgoing Sensus Connect system is that neither Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto is supported just yet.

The addition of the Android Automotive OS will likely coincide with the introduction of the 2022 model year and the base T5 Momentum model, which has yet to receive pricing with the sales and service tax (SST) exemption. That variant, which is powered by a 254 PS/350 Nm 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine, is priced at RM328,888 on-the-road without insurance inclusive of SST.

GALLERY: 2021 Volvo S90 Recharge T8 Inscription Plus facelift in Malaysia