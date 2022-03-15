In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 15 March 2022 1:09 pm / 2 comments

Besides introducing the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric today, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) also confirmed that the C40 Recharge will be launched later this year. The C40 is the stylish sibling to the XC40, sporting a coupe-like profile and a more dynamic rear end, but retaining the same face.

For now, VCM is not providing further details but the C40 will likely be locally assembled (CKD) at Volvo Car Manufacturing Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam – like the XC40 EV – for local customers as well as for export to ASEAN countries.

We should also expect the same P8 AWD electric powertrain, which consists of two electric motors – one for each axle – that provide a total system output 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque. The e-motors draw power from a 78-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that provides an estimated 420 km of range based on the WLTP standard.

Performance-wise, it’s not that different from the XC40 EV too, with a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker) and top speed of 180 km/h. Both Type 2 AC and CCS2 DC fast charging are supported, the latter requiring about 40 minutes to get the battery from a 0-80% state of charge.

On the matter of pricing, if we refer to Volvo Cars Thailand’s price list, the C40 goes for 2.75 million baht (RM345,608), or 160,000 baht (RM20,108) more than the XC40 EV priced at 2.59 million baht (RM325,500).

So, we can expect the C40 to be more costly than the XC40 EV, but VCM is making us wait until April 4 before it tells us the asking price for the latter. Only when the XC40 EV gets a price tag can we estimate how much more (or less) the C40 could be. For Volvo customers, choosing between the C40 and XC40 EV is a matter of what body design they prefer, so which one do you like more?