In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 24 March 2021 10:13 am / 4 comments

The Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 plug-in hybrid that was just launched in Thailand last November has now been joined by the full electric XC40 Recharge. It is fully imported from China and costs 2,590,000 baht (RM345k) – that’s about 200,000 baht (RM27k) more than the Recharge T5 variants.

Now, the EV arrives in Thailand in the top P8 AWD trim, which means it gets a dual-motor setup (one on each axle) for a total of 408 PS and 660 Nm of torque. Performance-wise, it will do the century sprint in 4.9 seconds, and maxes out at 180 km/h.

A 78 kWh lithium-ion battery provides approximately 400 km of range on a full charge (WLTP cycle). Charging up this battery via a three-phase 11 kW AC wallbox (via a Type 2 connection) will take just under 7.5 hours. DC fast charging of up to 150 kW is also supported, in which case a zero to 80% state of charge is achieved in just 40 minutes.

The CMA-based car weighs up to 2,250 kg and is actually Volvo’s first mass production electric car. The battery pack alone adds about 400-500 kg on top of the regular ICE-only XC40, but visually, it’s quite easy to tell them apart – from the front at least.

The XC40 Recharge gets an enclosed front grille, Recharge script on the C-pillars, model-specific emblem on the tailgate, and swanky 19-inch wheels wrapped with 235/50 profile tyres. Full LED lighting is standard, and the boot comes with a hands-free powered function. Oh, since there’s no more engine up front, you get 31 litres of space up front, plus the 413 litres at the back.

Moving inside, things are nearly identical to the standard XC40. However, unique to the EV is a revised 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with model-specific displays. It also ships with the new Android Automotive OS-based infotainment display, allowing customers full access to various Google services and apps. This is fully integrated with the Volvo On Call digital connected services platform.

Other features include dual-zone automatic climate control with Clean Zone, charcoal black interior with Nubuck/Nappa leather upholstery, panoramic roof, shift paddles, plus a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a 600-watt amplifier and Quantum Logic surround sound.

For safety, it gets the full suite of driver assist systems which include adaptive cruise control, queue assist with stop and exit function, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and animal detection, rear cross-traffic alert with braking intervention, and front distance alert. There’s also Park Assist Pilot and 360 degree panoramic view camera.

Each purchase of the electric crossover comes with Volvo Care Package. That includes a five-year manufacturer warranty, 24-hour Volvo Assistance for five years, eight years battery warranty, free first class insurance for three years, free wallbox charger with inspection and installation, plus four years of free digital transaction services. There are seven colours to choose from – Blue Denim Metallic, White Crystal Pearl, Green Sage Metallic, Glacier Silver Metallic, Thunder Grey Metallic, Fusion Red Metallic, and Black Stone.