4 November 2020

The Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 has been introduced in Thailand, where it is offered in three trim levels, R-Design Expression, R-Design and Inscription. All three are powered by a T5 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain, with the previous non-hybrid offerings being dropped from the line-up.

If the “Recharge” name sounds familiar, that’s because it was used for the all-electric version of the XC40 that debuted in October last year, which had the P8 powertrain. Volvo announced at the time that “Recharge” will be the overarching name for all chargeable Volvos with an electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain.

For the Thailand market, the XC40 Recharge T5’s powertrain consists of a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of running on both petrol and E10 gasohol. The mill serves up 180 PS (178 hp) at 5,800 rpm and 265 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 3,000 rpm, and is mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission with Geartronic driving the front wheels.

Unlike its larger, T8 Twin Engine-equipped siblings like the XC60 and XC90, the electric motor on the XC40 PHEV is mounted at the front to the DCT rather than on the rear axle, so there’s no electric all-wheel drive. The e-motor is rated at 82 PS (81 hp) and 160 Nm, contributing to a total system output of 262 PS (258 hp) and 425 Nm.

In terms of performance, it takes 7.3 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h, while the top speed is locked at 180 km/h. More importantly, the XC40 PHEV has a fuel consumption of as low as 2.3 l/100 km (43.5 km/l) and emits 52 g/km of CO2.

The e-motor draws power from a 10.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is located in the central drivetrain tunnel of the car, and allows for up to 44 km of pure electric range. Volvo Thailand didn’t provide charging details, but the XC40 is known to have a 3.7-kW onboard AC charger. With a Type 2 connection and a regular three-pin, 2.3-kW socket, it takes five hours for a full charge, while using a more powerful 3.7-, seven-, or 22-kW charging station reduces the time to three hours.

In terms of pricing, the entry-level R-Design Expression goes for 2.09 million baht (RM279,517), which is the same as the base, non-hybrid T4 Momentum that was available when the XC40 was first launched in Thailand.

For the money, you get a Dynamic chassis, 18-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, power-operated front seats with driver-side memory function, a nine-inch Sensus Connect touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-speaker audio system, LED headlamps with auto high beam, a power-operated tailgate, dual-zone climate control, Nubuck leather upholstery, Urban Grid dash inlay and a wireless phone charger.

The R-Design Expression also gets a range of safety and driver assist systems, including City Safety (autonomous emergency braking), collision avoidance and mitigation support with auto brake, a blind spot monitor, cross-traffic alert with auto brake, Lane Keeping Aid, seven airbags, run-off road protection, hill descent control, hill start assist and a reverse camera.

As for the R-Design and Inscription, they are identically priced at 2.39 million baht (RM319,736), the same as the previous T5 AWD R-Design. Both get nearly the same specifications, with the only difference being whether you want the sportier look of the R-Design or the classier Inscription – the former also comes with the Sport chassis, while the latter gets the Dynamic chassis.

Equipment-wise, both trims improved upon the R-Design Expression with an active bending function for the LED headlamps, Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, Park Assist Pilot, a power-operated panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery, a Sensus Navigation system and a 13-speaker, 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system. The R-Design sports Cutting Edge dash inlay, while the Inscription uses Driftwood décor.

Over in Malaysia, the XC40 is only offered in T5 AWD R-Design spec, which currently goes for RM241,450 with the SST exemption in place. It sports a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder with 255 PS (252 hp) and 350 Nm, mated to an eight-speed automatic, with a century sprint time of 6.4 seconds and top speed of 230 km/h. According to Headlightmag, the XC40 PHEV sold in Thailand is assembled in Malaysia, so could we be next to receive the model? Would you be interested?

