In Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 9 October 2020 5:29 pm / 4 comments

After putting the 2020 Volvo XC90 facelift against the G05 BMW X5 xDrive45e, Hafriz Shah had a thought – the XC90 makes for a great alternative to traditional seven-seat MPVs like the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire, at least here in Malaysia. You would think that he had lost his mind, but we’re willing to bet he wasn’t the first to draw such a comparison.

Earlier this year, UMW Toyota Motor began selling the 2020 Alphard and Vellfire. Both models are fully imported, but gets additional kit and features, primarily the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS). This includes Pre-collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) – All Speed. There’s also a new nine-inch AVX infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

No changes have been made to the powertrain, but the added features do bump up prices slightly, at least at the time the announcement was made (February 2020). With the government’s SST exemption factored in, pricing for the Vellfire starts from RM368k, whereas the Alphard goes for RM447k. The updated Alphard Executive Lounge has yet to be introduced.

Meanwhile, in the SUV corner, the XC90 goes for RM391,150 – right smack in the middle of the two Japanese MPVs. It’s far more powerful, though, featuring a twincharged 2.0 litre Drive-E engine that’s augmented with an electric motor. Together, they crank out 407 hp and 640 Nm of torque, good for a century sprint time of 5.6 seconds. An onboard 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery provides 50 km of pure electric range.

So, has Hafriz Shah truly lost his mind, or do you agree with what he says? Let us know, below.

GALLERY: 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine Inscription Plus