In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 2 March 2022

The Volvo C40 Recharge has been launched in Thailand, arriving as a fully-imported (CBU) model from China. Priced at 2.75 million baht (RM353,260), the C40 Recharge is 160,000 baht (RM20,553) more expensive than the XC40 Recharge that was introduced in the Land of Smiles last March.

For the money, the C40 Recharge shares the same P8 AWD electric powertrain with the XC40 Recharge. The setup consists of two electric motors – one for each axle – for a total system output of 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque. Performance-wise, the 0-100 km/h sprint takes 4.7 seconds, while the top speed is capped at 180 km/h.

Powering the electric motors is a 78-kWh lithium-ion battery that allows for a range of up to 420 km following the WLTP standard. Recharging the battery can be done via a Type 2 AC connection, which takes about seven to eight hours with 11 kW three-phase outlet. There’s also support for DC fast charging support (using a CCS connection) for up to 150 kW that will require just 32 or 37 minutes to get from a 10-80% state of charge.

The C40 is differentiated from the XC40 by its coupe-like roofline, which gives the vehicle a sleeker look and a reduced height of 1,582 mm (-70 mm). The new angle of the rear window is accompanied by new spoilers – one on the roof and another on the boot – as well as redesigned taillights that extend further into the tailgate.

Both are identical on the inside and share the same equipment, including a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, textile upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS and the usual assortment of safety and driver assistance systems you’d expect of a Volvo.

