14 February 2022 5:26 pm

The Volvo C40 Recharge will be launched in Thailand on February 25, 2022, according to a report by Headlightmag, with Volvo Cars Thailand also announcing that an exclusive preview of the electric SUV will take place a day on February 26 at Show DC Mall in Bangkok.

First revealed in March last year, the C40 is the coupe-inspired version of the all-electric XC40 Recharge which has been on sale in Thailand around the same time. Over there, the XC40 Recharge is priced at 2.59 million baht (RM333,660) and comes fully imported from China. Given the pricing of the C40 is higher than the XC40 Recharge in other markets, it is expected that the former will go for around 3.2 million baht (RM412,067).

In terms of specifications, the C40 shares the same P8 AWD powertrain with the XC40 Recharge and features two electric motors – one for each axle – for a total system output of 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque. Powering the electric motors is a 78-kWh lithium-ion battery that allows for a range of up to 420 km following the WLTP standard.

Referring to Volvo’s official figures, the C40 takes 4.7 seconds to complete a 0-100 km/h sprint (XC40 is 4.9 seconds) and has 20 km more range, although the carmaker has said that future over-the-air software updates can improve the XC40’s figures. Both models will hit a limited top speed of 180 km/h and are built on the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), the latter also allows for petrol, diesel and petrol plug-in hybrid powertrains that are exclusive to the XC40.

Recharging the battery can be done via a Type 2 AC connection, which will take eight hours with an 11 kW three-phase outlet. There’s also support for DC fast charging support (using a CCS connection) for up to 150 kW that will require just 40 minutes to get from a 0-80% state of charge.

Styling-wise, the latest facelift revealed for the XC40 means both SUVs are pretty much identical from the front, with the C40’s more stylised roofline being the main differentiator. Bringing some dimensions into the picture, the C40 is slightly longer at 4,431 mm (+6 mm) but has a reduced height of 1,582 mm (-70 mm) thanks to its sleeker shape – the width (1,863 mm) and wheelbase (2,702 mm) are the same.

While Volvo Cars Thailand prepares to introduce the C40 in the Land of Smiles, we’re still waiting for the arrival of the XC40 Recharge in Malaysia. The model is tipped to be launched here this year together with the C40, although there’s been no indication so far as to when this will take place – Volvo Cars Malaysia begin accepting registrations of interest last April.

