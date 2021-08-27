In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Danny Tan / 27 August 2021 6:15 pm / 2 comments

The Volvo XC40 Recharge – the full battery electric version of Volvo’s popular SUV – will be coming to Malaysia in 2022.

The original timeline for the EV was for it to debut this year – registration of interest started in April – but Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) says that supply chain disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have delayed their plans.

VCM’s new MD Charles Frump told paultan.org in a virtual media meet up today that with a big backlog of orders to fulfil, the company will use all its capacity to make good the orders that are in hand, to reduce waiting time for customers. Factory capacity? Is this a hint that the XC40 Recharge will be CKD locally assembled in Shah Alam? If so, it will be the first full EV to be made here. By the way, the entire local Volvo range is CKD, including the plug-in hybrids, so Volvo has form.

Revealed in October 2019, the XC40 Recharge was launched in Thailand in March this year. A CBU import from China (they usually source models from Malaysia), the electric XC40 is priced at 2.59 million baht (RM332,469) in the kingdom.

The Thai-spec top P8 AWD version gets a dual-motor setup (one on each axle) for a total output of 408 PS and 660 Nm. The BEV will do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds, while top speed is 180 km/h. The car is 2,250 kg, and the battery pack is responsible for up to 500 kg of overall weight.

Said battery is a 78 kWh lithium-ion unit good for around 400 km of range on a full charge (WLTP cycle). Juicing it via a three-phase 11 kW AC wallbox (Type 2 connection) will take just under 7.5 hours. DC fast charging of up to 150 kW is also supported – this way, an empty battery can be recharged to 80% in just 40 minutes.

The CKD XC40 is currently available in ICE or Recharge T5 plug-in hybrid form

Powertrain aside, it’s the XC40 that we know, except for a covered grille and a 31L frunk behind that, since there no more engine. A further 413 litres is available at the back. Inside, there are EV-specific displays and an Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system with full access various Google services and apps.

So, how much would you be willing to pay for the XC40 Recharge EV? Currently, the most expensive XC40 here is the Recharge T5 R-Design plug-in hybrid priced at RM241,997 with SST exemption.

By the way, BMW has made the first premium electric move in Malaysia with the iX that was launched yesterday. Armed with 326 PS, 630 Nm, an 0-100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds, a 76.6 kWh battery and 425 km of range, the bigger iX is priced at a ridiculously competitive price of RM419,630. Add on the Sport pack and extended warranty and it’s RM488,800. An EV version of the X3 called the iX3 is coming soon.

GALLERY: Volvo XC40 Recharge