11 August 2021

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has named Charles Frump as its new managing director. He replaces Nalin Jain, who served as VCM MD from 2019 to 2020. Prior to this, Frump was the MD of Volvo Car India, having been in the post from 2017 until his present appointment.

Frump’s association with Volvo Cars dates back to 2009, where he worked as the director of marketing at Volvo Car Japan. He has more than two decades of automotive experience in different markets and dynamics across Asia, the US and Europe, and has also held global, regional, and local roles in the areas of marketing, sales, customer service and network management.

“I am excited to embark on a new chapter of my journey with Volvo in a new market. I see Malaysia as a crossroad of the places I have been in the past, and I look forward to working closely with the local team, individual by individual, to build our strengths,” he said.

Frump will continue Jain’s responsibilities in overseeing the company’s overall operations and driving Volvo’s electrification vision in Malaysia. The company became the first automotive brand in the country to have a complete PHEV line-up in its model range, with the introduction of the XC40 Recharge T5 R-Design in February completing that transition.