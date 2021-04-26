In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 26 April 2021 1:05 pm / 5 comments

The fully electric vehicle market in Malaysia will soon be joined by a new entrant – the Volvo XC40 Recharge set to arrive in the country soon, according to the Volvo Car Malaysia website, which is now open to receiving expressions of interest. This follows the fully electric XC40’s debut in Thailand last month, where it is priced at 2,590,000 baht (RM345k) and enters the market imported from China.

The XC40 Recharge EV boasts of up to 418 km in range, and its 78 kWh battery can be replenished to an 80% state of charge in 40 minutes when using a 150 kW DC charging outlet. Alternatively, a three-phase wallbox at 11 kW AC via a Type 2 connector can recharge the vehicle in 7.5 hours.

In top-spec P8 trim, the XC40 Recharge deploys 408 PS and 660 Nm of torque from a dual-motor setup, enabling a 0-100 km/h run in 4.9 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

Drawing from Thailand specification as a reference, the XC40 Recharge gets 19-inch alloys in 235/40 tyres, along with full LED lighting, a hands-free powered tailgate that gives access to the 413 litre luggage compartment, plus a 31 litre space where the internal combustion engine would otherwise be located.

The Malaysian website notes the inclusion of Google services for the XC40 Recharge, which comes courtesy of an Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system – the first Volvo to receive it – that is fully integrated with the Volvo On Call connected services platform.

The Thai-market specification gets dual-zone automatic climate control with Clean Zone, charcoal black interior with Nubuck/Nappa leather upholstery, panoramic roof, shift paddles, plus a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a 600-watt amplifier and Quantum Logic surround sound.

Meanwhile, safety kit for the XC40 Recharge includes adaptive cruise control, queue assist with stop and exit function, AEB with pedestrian, cyclist and animal detection, rear cross-traffic alert with braking intervention as well as front distance alert, Park Assist Pilot and a 360 panoramic view camera system.

In Thailand, the XC40 Recharge EV costs around 200,000 baht (RM27k) more than the XC40 Recharge T5 PHEV in that market, which costs RM241,997 in Malaysia with the ongoing sales tax relief.

