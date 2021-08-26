In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 26 August 2021 12:15 pm / 1 comment

With the launch of the iX, BMW Group Malaysia has also confirmed it would be bringing the car’s smaller sibling, the iX3, to our shores. The SUV was actually revealed before the iX – making its debut back in June 2020 – but received a facelift this year to coincide with the X3.

As such, the iX3 will arrive later on, possibly alongside either the also-announced i4 or the facelifted X3. It’s also been confirmed that, unlike Thailand and Singapore, we will be getting the facelifted model at launch, given that the local website shows images of the nipped and tucked version.

Although the company has yet to release any details regarding the Malaysian-spec iX3, the car is only available in a single specification, powered by a rear motor delivering 210 kW (286 PS) and 400 Nm of torque. So equipped, it is able to get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 180 km/h.

The iX3 is also fitted with a 74 kWh battery that provides a range of 460 km on the WLTP cycle. An onboard charger comes as standard, allowing the car to accept up to 11 kW of triple-phase AC charging (7.4 kW for single-phase); this juices the battery in 7.5 hours. It also supports up to 150 kW of DC fast charging, bringing the battery from 10% to 80% in 32 minutes and adding 100 km of WLTP-rated range in just ten minutes.

Visual updates from the facelift are shared with the regular X3 and include slimmer trapezoidal headlights, a larger conjoined grille and pincer-style three-dimensional taillights. Having previously been offered without the M Sport package, the sportier look is now fitted as standard, adding a large hexagonal centre air intake, L-shaped corner inlets, body-coloured cladding and a large rear diffuser (sans exhausts, of course).

Inside, the iX3 receives a comprehensive redesign, with a new angular dashboard that borrows elements from the G20 3 Series, including the ergonomic clustered switchgear. The centre touchscreen is larger at 12.3 inches across, part of the now-standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional that also adds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. There’s no large curved display panel to be had here, unlike in the iX and i4.

As part of the M Sport package, the iX3 also receives an M Sport steering wheel, sports seats and black headlining. Two trim levels will be made available – the standard Inspiring model comes with adaptive dampers, a panoramic glass roof, power-adjustable seats and triple-zone climate control, while the Impressive adds 20-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, a head-up display and a Harman Kardon sound system.

As yet, it’s unclear which variants we’ll get here in Malaysia. Interested? You can register your interest now on the official BMW Malaysia website.