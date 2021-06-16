In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 16 June 2021 10:38 am / 1 comment

The BMW iX3 is another electric vehicle from the German carmaker that will be making its way to Thailand, as it will join the iX when pre-orders open both models starting June 21. Unlike the iX that is closer to the G05 X5 in terms of footprint, the iX3 (codenamed G08) is smaller as it is based on the current G01 X3.

Aside from a date when order books are open, BMW Thailand did not indicate when deliveries will actually take place. However, when the iX3 does arrive in the country, the company will effectively be selling the X3 with plug-in hybrid (xDrive30e), diesel (xDrive20d) and fully electric (iX3) powertrains. The Thailand-bound iX3 units are built at BMW Brilliance Automotive Plant Dadong in Shenyang, China and will arrive as a fully imported model.

Additionally, while the iX will have an allocation of just 20 units, BMW Thailand says limited units of the iX3 will be available. The only variant of the iX3 being offered is the Impressive, which carries an asking price that starts from 3.399 million baht (RM449,065).

The amount is surprisingly just a little more than the X3 in xDrive30e xLine guise that goes for 3.269 million baht (RM431,883). Other variants like the xDrive20d M Sport, X3 xDrive30e M Sport (Pro) and X3 xDrive20d M Sport (M Performance Edition) cost more than 3.6 million baht (RM475,537).

Customers who book an iX3 online will get a BSI Standard package that includes a four-year/unlimited-mileage warranty, three-year/60,000 km free service package and eight-year/unlimited-mileage battery warranty. Also thrown in is free one-year insurance and a BMW Wallbox.

In terms of specifications, the iX3 features an electric motor mounted on the rear axle that provides 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) and 400 Nm of torque. This setup allows for a 0-100 km/h time of just 6.8 seconds and a top speed that is electronically limited at 180 km/h.

An 80-kWh (net energy capacity is 74 kWh), 400-volt lithium-ion battery installed in the vehicle floor powers the electric motor and when fully charged, provides a driving range of up to 460 km following the WLTP cycle. When depleted, the battery supports DC fast charging up to 150 kW, and getting from a 0-80% state of charge (SoC) takes just 34 minutes.

There’s also support for AC charging of up to 7.4 kW with a single-phase AC charger, or up to 11 kW with a three-phase charger. Using the latter, the time it takes to get to a 100% SoC is seven and a half hours. The iX3’s Combined Charging Unit (CCU) also has a built-in four kW voltage transformer to supply power to the 12-volt electrical system.

Visually, the iX3 is set apart from the X3 by a covered kidney grille, less prominent air intakes at the corner of the front bumper, covered vents behind the front wheels as well as blue accents (including the trim on the rear bumper). These, along with 20-inch aerodynamic style 843 bicolour wheels, contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.29. Meanwhile, the interior looks almost identical to the iX3, albeit with some model-specific cues and infotainment displays to mark it out as the zero-emission model.

BMW Thailand has yet to provide a full list of standard equipment, but has listed five body colours to choose from, including Carbon Black, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Piemont Red.

The interior gets Vernasca leather by default, with four options (Canberra Beige, Black, Mocha and Cognac), while five trim packages (black high-gloss, Aluminium fine cutting, oak dark high-gloss, Fineline Cove and poplar grain grey) are matched with Pearl Chrome trim finishers.

GALLERY: BMW iX3