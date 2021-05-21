In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 May 2021 2:22 pm / 1 comment

Teased earlier this week, Auto Bavaria has officially taken the wraps off its G05 BMW X5 xDrive45e with M Performance parts, which is a limited edition run of 30 units. The SAV has been specially kitted out by the dealership with a number of black-out accessories to offer a sportier, bolder look.

This has been achieved with the inclusion of a gloss black front grille, carbon-fibre exterior mirror caps and a switch to 20-inch Style 748 M Star Spoke black alloy wheels, which replace the dual-tone Style 740 M variant on the standard X5.

Otherwise, no mechanical changes, the B58 3.0 litre straight-six engine and electric motor combination continuing to offer a combined output of 394 PS and 600 Nm. Working with an ZF eight-speed sport automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive (with a rear differential lock), the 45e does the 0-100 km/h run in 5.6 seconds on the way to a 235 km/h top speed.

Standard equipment is also the same, and these include adaptive LED headlamps, M Sport brakes with blue calipers, a BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system with a 14-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system as well as air suspension and a BMW Driving Assistant package.

The retail price for the X5 xDrive 45e with M Performance parts is RM468,800 (on-the-road, excluding insurance), and comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service programme.

While that’s a bit of a premium over the RM440,745 being asked for presently for the standard 45e, it’s worth noting that the dark alloy wheel set already costs over RM26,000 as listed in the BMW genuine accessories catalogue, and the other bits would take it well past the variant’s asking price. The dealership is also offering a number of complimentary gifts worth more than RM22,000 in total, including a BMW i Wallbox and Advance Car Eye driving recorder.