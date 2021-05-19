In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 19 May 2021 10:12 am / 0 comments

Auto Bavaria has dropped a brief teaser clip on its Facebook page, featuring an enhanced G05 BMW X5 xDrive45e with what looks like M Performance parts. The video was captioned: “Inspired by an illustrious motorsports history synonymous with exhilarating driving pleasure, you won’t be able to resist this one.”

From the teaser, it’s clear that the plug-in hybrid SUV will be getting the gloss black grille, carbon-fibre wing mirror caps, as well as the 20-inch 748M Star Spoke matte black wheels. The dark alloys set, which cost a little over RM26,000 in the BMW genuine accessories catalogue, replaces the dual-tone variant on the standard model.

To give you a clearer look at what these M Performance kit would look like, take a look at the gallery below. The Mineral White example is completely kitted out with genuine accessories amounting to RM43,000. Whether or not the Auto Bavaria special gets the full shebang remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the locally-assembled xDrive45e is priced at RM440,745, undercutting the now-discontinued xDrive40i variant by a whopping RM170,000. Keep in mind that the price tag includes a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, as well as a five-year free service package and a two-year tyre warranty. Additionally, the PHEV battery is covered with an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty.