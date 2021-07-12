In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 July 2021 5:28 pm / 1 comment

After Thailand, the BMW iX3 now makes its way to Singapore, where it will be offered in a sole Impressive variant that is also built at BMW Brilliance Automotive Plant Dadong in Shenyang, China. The fully electric version (codenamed G08) of the regular G01 X3 is priced at SGD252,888 (RM784,950) inclusive of COE, which is surprisingly less than the other petrol-powered variants available.

For some context, the cheapest X3 current on sale in Singapore is the sDrive20i xLine that goes for SGD254,888 (RM790,747), while the costliest is the petrol plug-in hybrid xDrive30e xLine at SGD300,888 (RM933,368).

This price difference is largely because the iX3 is given an A1 banding under the country’s Vehicular Emission Scheme (VES). Following the latest revision, vehicles in the A1 band registered between January 2021 and December 31, 2022 will benefit from a higher VES rebate of SGD25,000 (RM77,557) compared to SGD20,000 (RM62,045) previously.

The four petrol-powered variants of the X3 – the remaining two being the sDrive20i M Sport and xDrive30i M Sport – all fall under the C1 banding, which comes with a VES rebate of just SGD15,000 (RM46,532). The scenario is a little different in Thailand, where the iX3 costs a little more than the base xDrive30e xLine sold there, but is still cheaper than the rest of the range.

What’s not so different is the iX3’s specifications, which consists of a rear-mounted electric motor providing 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) and 400 Nm of torque. This setup allows for a 0-100 km/h time of just 6.8 seconds and a top speed that is electronically limited at 180 km/h.

An 80-kWh (net energy capacity is 74 kWh), 400-volt lithium-ion battery installed in the vehicle floor powers the electric motor and when fully charged, provides a driving range of up to 459 km following the WLTP cycle. When depleted, the battery supports DC fast charging (via a CCS2 connection) up to 150 kW, and getting from a 0-80% state of charge (SoC) takes just 34 minutes.

There’s also support for AC charging (via a Type 2 connection) of up to 7.4 kW with a single-phase AC charger, or up to 11 kW with a three-phase charger. Using the latter, the time it takes to get to a 100% SoC is seven and a half hours. Customers who purchase an iX3 in Singapore will get a BMW i Wallbox Plus and a basic installation package as part of the standard package

They will also be provided with the BMW i ChargeNow card, providing them access to ChargeNow’s network of public charging stations (powered by Shell’s Greenlots) that can be located and navigated to using the BMW ConnectedDrive in-vehicle navigation system. As of July 1, 2021, there are currently 95 public charging points on the island republic, along with 125 charging points in condominiums.

In terms of equipment, iX3 Impressive will come with 20-inch alloys, adaptive LED headlamps, IconicSounds Electric, a panoramic glass sunroof, automatic tailgate operation, Driving Assistant Professional, Comfort Access, ambient lighting, Vernasca leather upholstery, powered seats with driver’s side memory function, three-zone climate control, a head-up display, Parking Assistant Plus, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

GALLERY: BMW iX3