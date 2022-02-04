In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 4 February 2022 4:56 pm / 0 comments

First revealed in March 2021, the Volvo C40 Recharge is the stylish sibling to the XC40 Recharge which made its debut a few years earlier. We previously reported that the latter will be launched in Malaysia this year, but a recent post in the Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club (MyEVOC) indicates that the former will be joining it as well.

While both models are built on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), the C40 only comes with an all-electric powertrain, namely the P8 AWD. The XC40 also gets this setup, but it is also available with petrol, diesel and petrol plug-in hybrid powertrains. When the XC40 was first introduced here back in 2018, it was only offered with a T5 AWD powertrain, with a Recharge T5 plug-in hybrid option being added last February.

In P8 AWD spec, the C40 has two electric motors – one for each axle – for a total output of 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque. The e-motors draw power from a 78-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that provides an estimated 420 km of range based on the WLTP standard.

Recharging the battery can be done via a Type 2 AC connection, which will take eight hours with an 11 kW three-phase outlet. There’s also support for DC fast charging support (using a CCS connection) for up to 150 kW that will require just 40 minutes to get from a 0-80% state of charge.

These figures do not differ much from the XC40 Recharge EV, although the C40 does have a slightly better 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 4.7 seconds (XC40 is 4.9 seconds) and 20 km more range – Volvo has said that future over-the-air software updates can improve the XC40’s figures. The top speed for both EVs is the same at 180 km/h, in line with Volvo’s safety approach.

What is significantly different is the C40’s styling, specifically its coupe-like profile that gives a more sportier look, accompanied by a prominent roof spoiler and integrated wing on the tailgate – the LED taillights are also specific to match the sleeker body shape. Beyond that, both models share a similar front end (following the XC40 Recharge’s recent update) and interior design – the latter includes an Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system.

For now, there’s still no indication on when the C40 or XC40 Recharge EV will be launched in Malaysia, but it should happen sometime this year. Of the two models, which one are you looking forward to the most?

GALLERY: Volvo C40 Recharge