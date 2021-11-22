In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 22 November 2021 6:00 pm / 0 comments

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has received a set of subtle changes for the 2022 model year, according to images sourced by Cochespias.

Having made its global debut in October 2019, the fully electric crossover gains visual changes including new headlamps and an updated front bumper from the C40, smoother grille, and mildly revised lower sills and tail lamp clusters. Here, the updates are also shown to include three alloy wheel designs.

Revisions applied to the interior of the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge are also subtle. The 12.3-inch digital instrumentation and vertically-oriented infotainment screen appear to be carried over, with Android Automotive OS appearing to continue service in the electric crossover’s latest form.

There also appear to be slightly different leather trim used on the steering wheel as well as on the gearlever. On the German Volvo configurator website, customers appear to be given the choice of premium textile, tailored wool, ‘Connect’ textile and microtech or synthetic leather, and microtech and textile trim. All are in black, except the tailored wool that comes in light grey.

The German Volvo Cars website indicates that single-motor FWD and dual-motor AWD powertrain configurations will be offered for the 2022 XC40 Recharge, with the FWD offering 231 hp and 330 Nm of torque enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h.

In present form, the dual-motor AWD version packs 408 hp and 660 Nm of torque, propelling it from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h. On the WLTP combined testing cycle, the single-motor powertrain is claimed to offeed a range of 424 km, while the dual-motor AWD powertrain is claimed to give 418 km.

The earlier version of the XC40 Recharge packs a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery, which was specified to take a Type 2 AC connection for a 11 kW three-phase charger to top up its battery in 7.5 hours. That also included support for 150 kW DC charging via a CCS connection that can offer recharging from 0-80% in 40 minutes.

Really subtle visual changes, then. Do you prefer the mildly revised look?