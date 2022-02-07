In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / 7 February 2022 2:47 pm / 0 comments

Nearly three months after images and details of the facelifted XC40 were leaked, Volvo has quietly introduced the refreshed compact SUV in Europe. Official configurators across the region have been updated to reflect the car’s subtle changes, which were lifted from the related coupé-style C40.

As we’ve seen before, the exterior tweaks are centred around the front of the car and include triangular headlights and a sportier front bumper with sharper contours and triangular fog light surrounds. The electric Recharge models also features a sleeker blanked-off grille (again from the C40), while new 17-, 18-, 19- and 20-inch wheel designs have been added to the options list. There are also new Sage Green, Fjord Blue, Silver Dawn and Bright Dusk paint choices.

Inside, the changes are even more minor, limited to the addition of the latest Android-based infotainment system with Google services, already fitted to the previous Recharge P8. Buyers also now get suede and wool upholstery options, the latter being limited to the Recharge models, including the T4 and T5 plug-in hybrids. The optional interior carpet colour has also changed from Lava (orange) to Fjord Blue.

With the introduction of the facelift comes the revision of the trim levels. The usual Momentum and Inscription variants have been ditched in favour of Essential, Core, Plus and Ultimate; the sportier R-Design trim has also been dropped.

As before, the engine options run the gamut of a 129 PS/245 Nm 1.5 litre turbo three-cylinder in the T2 and a 2.0 litre four-pot with either 163 PS and 265 Nm of torque, 197 PS and 300 Nm and 250 PS and 350 Nm in the B3, B4 and B5 respectively. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and an eight-speed automatic, and all but the base model come with a mild hybrid system. Diesel variants appear to have been discontinued with the advent of the facelift.

The Recharge plug-in hybrids offer a step up, with the newer T4 pairing the T2’s engine with an 82 PS/160 Nm electric motor to deliver a total system output of 211 PS and 405 Nm. The T5 boosts the petrol mill to 180 PS and 265 Nm for a total of 262 PS and 425 Nm. Both receive a seven-speed DCT and a 10.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, the latter providing a range of between 41 and 45 km.

As for the electric models, the P8 features twin 204 PS/330 Nm electric motors that deliver all-wheel drive and a total output of 408 PS and 660 Nm, plus a range of between 400 and 418 km thanks to its 78 kWh battery. New for 2022 is the P6, which gets a single 231 PS front motor and a slightly smaller 69 kWh battery; together, they provide a mild bump in combined range to between 400 and 423 km.

GALLERY: Volvo XC40 facelift