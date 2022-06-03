In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 3 June 2022 3:11 pm / 2 comments

Earlier this week, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) announced that the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric has enjoyed strong demand, with more than 400 orders received since the all-electric model’s local launch earlier in March this year; so much so that the 2022 model year allocated has been sold out.

It appears that demand for the zero tailpipe emissions XC40 does not stop there, as we have sighted an excerpt of an e-mail from Volvo Cars Malaysia to customers who would still be waiting for their orders of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric to be fulfilled as a result of ongoing supply issues affecting the wider automotive industry.

“Due to these supply constraints, our authorised Volvo Cars dealers have sold out of the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric model year 2022 vehicles. To ensure we can get you in a Volvo soon, we are now prioritising those model year 2022 orders which cannot be fulfilled. Therefore, you will receive the model year 2023 of the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, which is a newer and facelifted [version] of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric you have ordered,” the e-mail read.

The 2022 model-year Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric has been sold out in Malaysia; customers still waiting will get the 2023 facelift

There will be a difference in price between the 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles, the e-mail from VCM indicated. “Since the vehicle you will receive is a facelifted model incorporating Volvo’s latest technologies and features, as as result, this newer model will come with a difference in price. Your authorised Volvo Cars dealer will contact you with more details soon,” the e-mail continued, also adding that all effort are being directed towards expediting the fulfilling of the customer’s order.

As of the end of last month, VCM said it has closed online order requests for the MY22 XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. The 2023 facelift version, dubbed the P8, boasts of identical powertrain output numbers at 408 PS and 660 Nm of torque from its dual-motor setup, and and is rated for a range of up to 418 km from its 78 kWh battery.

