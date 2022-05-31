In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 31 May 2022 7:02 pm / 8 comments

Response for the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric P8 has been very encouraging, according to Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM). The company just announced that since the EV’s launch in March this year, over 400 orders have been received, with over 120 units already delivered to customers nationwide – last month, it was over 300 orders and 65 deliveries.

“The encouraging sales numbers is a stepping-stone to our all-electric journey. Just a couple of months ago, we launched our first fully electric car and announced the local assembly of EV cars. We have started delivery of the cars to our customers since April, providing them with a vehicle that allows them the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way,” said Charles Frump, managing director of VCM.

Due to overwhelming demand, the company said it is closing online order requests for the model year 2022 (MY2022) XC40 EV. A quick check of VCM’s official website shows the EV listed as “sold out” and a message that reads “we have sold out our XC40 Pure Electric Recharge stock, for now.”

In an official release, VCM said it will begin taking orders again with the introduction of the facelifted 2023 model, with more details set to be announced soon. Prior to this announcement, the locally-assembled (CKD) XC40 EV retailed for RM262,460 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of sales tax exemption and EV incentives (exemption of import and excise duties).

The XC40 EV is powered by two electric motors delivering a total system output of 408 PS and 660 Nm. With a 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds, it’s the fastest accelerating Volvo SUV currently on sale. A 78-kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of up to 418 km from one full charge, following the WLTP cycle.

For charging, the XC40 EV supports a maximum AC charge rate of 11 kW (Type 2 connection, cable supplied), which takes about 7.5 hours to fully juice the battery. There’s also DC quick charging support at a maximum 150 kW (CCS2 interface) that gets the battery from a 0-80% state-of-charge in 33 minutes.

