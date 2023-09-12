Volvo Car Malaysia updates 2024 XC90, XC60, S90, S60, V60 PHEVs – OBC up to 6.4 kW, 3-hour full charge

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / September 12 2023 10:09 am

2024 Volvo XC90

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced that it will be introducing updates to its range of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, namely the XC90, XC60, S90, S60 and V60.

This update to the brand’s range of plug-in hybrid vehicles in Malaysia will bring an updated, more powerful on-board charger (OBC) that will provide up to 6.4 kW with two- or three-phase charging, or 3.6 kW with single-phase charging.

According to VCM, two- or three-phase charging at up to 6.4 kW brings the estimated charge time to three hours, down from five hours when charging at 2.6 kW and 16 A. The new charger takes four hours to a full charge at 4.0 kW, or seven hours at 2.4 kW.

All 2024 PHEV models offered by VCM will be equipped with a power-operated panoramic sunroof as standard, and all models also receive the Vapour Grey exterior colour option that joins the existing Onyx Black, Crystal White, Denim Blue, and Platinum Grey exterior paint colours.

2024 Volvo XC60

Further exterior updates are via new wheel designs, with the S90 Recharge getting a new eight-spoke wheel design while the S60 Recharge and V60 Recharge will get a new six-spoke wheel design.

Inside, the 2024 Volvo model range in Malaysia will each be offered with a complimentary five-year access to digital services including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play Store and the Volvo Cars app remote functions.

Also included is the YouTube app as part of the Google built-in setup, which can only be used when the vehicle is stationary. Eligible, previous Volvo models with the Google built-in infotainment system will also receive the app via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

2024 Volvo S60

Beyond the uprated onboard charger, there are no changes to the plug-in hybrid powertrain employed in the 2024 PHEV range, following the update that was introduced last year for the 2023 model year in Malaysia. This brought a larger, 18.8 kWh lithium-ion battery that brought EV range from 40 to 49 km to 70 to 90 km, depending on model.

That update has also benefited electric motor output, which increased to 145 PS for a combined output of 462 PS and 709 Nm of torque, while the 2.0 litre turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder petrol engine was also retuned for a more refined drive.

In terms of pricing for the 2024 Volvo PHEV models in Malaysia, the Volvo Car Malaysia website lists the XC90 Recharge as starting from RM432,888, with the XC60 Recharge starting from RM355,888. The S90 Recharged is priced at RM370,888 and S60 Recharge is priced from RM313,888, while the V60 Recharge is priced from RM321,888.

2024 Volvo XC90

2024 Volvo XC60

2024 Volvo S90

2024 Volvo S60

