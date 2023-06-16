2023 Audi Q8 e-tron launched in Malaysia – up to 487 km EV range, 408 PS; Sportback option; from RM385k

In Audi, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 June 2023 11:05 am / 1 comment

PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) today launched the Audi Q8 e-tron, which is offered in two body styles, each with two variants available. The fully electric SUV was formerly known simply as the e-tron when it made its global debut back in September 2018, but was recently renamed so customers can more easily identify its position in the brand’s line-up given the new EVs added over the years. Malaysia is the first market in Southeast Asia to receive the Q8 e-tron, which comes fully imported from Audi’s production plant in Brussels, Germany.

In terms of dimensions, the Q8 e-tron measures 4,915 mm long and 1,937 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,928 mm – boot volume is 569 litres. Rivals in the segment that Q8 e-tron competes in include the BMW iX as well as the Mercedes-Benz EQC – the former is slightly larger in size while the latter is smaller by comparison.

With a starting price of RM384,790 on-the-road without insurance, the Audi undercuts the BMW iX that starts at RM385,430 (or RM403,800 if you include the five-year warranty and service package) for the base xDrive40. The same is also true of the Mercedes, as it retails for RM393,888 for the sole EQC400 4Matic.

The Audi’s asking sum mentioned applies to the base Q8 e-tron advanced 50 quattro, which features two electric motors that provide a total system output of 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) and 664 Nm of torque. This setup allows for a 0-100 km/h time of six seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h.

Power for the electric motors is supplied by a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 95 kWh (89 kWh usable) that provides up to 410 km of range following the WLTP standard. An 11-kW AC charger (Type 2) brings the battery up to a full charge in about 9.15 hours, while with DC fast charging (CCS2) at the maximum supported input of 150 kW, a 0-80% state of charge (SoC) is achieved in 28 minutes.

In terms of equipment, the Q8 e-tron advanced 50 quattro comes with adaptive air suspension, 20-inch Graphite Gray five-arm dynamic style alloy wheels, man-made ‘mono.pur 550’ leather upholstery, LED headlamps with high-beam assist, the High-Gloss styling package, a leatherette dashboard and an aluminium look interior with glossy black operating buttons.

There’s also the Audi virtual cockpit plus (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster) and MMI Navigation plus infotainment system with MMI touch response. The latter consists of dual high-resolution touchscreen displays, with the upper one being a 10.1-inch unit that provides access to the majority of vehicle functions. Just below this is another display measuring 8.6 inches diagonally that handles climate control and selected features.

Rounding up the kit list for the base option is the Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), powered front seats with driver-side memory function, four-zone climate control, Audi drive select, a powered tailgate, eight airbags, Audi pre sense front and rear (includes AEB), adaptive cruise control (with speed limiter, efficiency assist swerve assist and turn assist), lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring as well as front and rear cross traffic assist.

If you have more money to spare and want more performance and fancier equipment, you can move one step on the variant tree to the Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro that retails for RM475,790. This variant is dressed in the sportier S line trim inside and out, and its all-wheel drive electric powertrain delivers 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 664 Nm.

As a result, the century sprint time is reduced to 5.6 seconds, but the top speed remains the same. The Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro’s battery also has a higher gross energy capacity of 114 kWh (106 kWh usable) that bumps up the range to 481 km. In terms of charging, the higher-spec variant supports AC charging at a higher rate of 22 kW, with a full charge taking six hours. The DC fast charging rate is also increased to 170 kW, and a 0-80% SoC is reached in 31 minutes.

The Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro improves upon the base variant’s kit list by including 21-inch five-arm black turbine style alloys, Valcona leather upholstery, matrix LED headlamps, an illuminated Singleframe grille, a panoramic glass sunroof, illuminated S line scuff plates, a three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel, air ioniser and aromatization for the climate system, power-assisted door closing and virtual exterior mirrors (cameras in place of traditional side mirrors).

So far, we’ve covered the regular Q8 e-tron, but what if the traditional SUV body is a little too stale for your taste? Well, the Q8 e-tron is also available in Sportback form, and the two available variants for this coupe-esque body style mimics the regular model.

2023 Audi Q8 e-tron advanced 50 quattro spec sheet (top), S line 55 quattro (bottom); click to enlarge

You do sacrifice a bit of boot space for a more dynamic shape, as the Q8 Sportback e-tron offers 528 litres at the rear. Pricing starts at RM390,790 for the Q8 Sportback e-tron advanced 50 quattro, which nets you the same powertrain as the regular-bodied equivalent mentioned above. The performance figures are the same, although range is slightly better at 415 km, likely due to the vehicle’s profile – charging specifications are identical.

Similarly, the equipment you get with the Q8 Sportback e-tron advanced 50 quattro mostly mirrors the non-Sportback variant, but there are some glaring differences. As standard, the base variant of the Q8 Sportback e-tron comes with sport adaptive air suspension, 20-inch Graphite Gray five-arm Aero ring style alloys, Valcona leather, matrix LED headlamps, the Black Styling package, red-painted brake calipers and dark Matte Brushed decorative inserts – these aren’t offered for the Q8 e-tron advanced 50 quattro.

Moving on to the final variant of the Q8 e-tron range, we arrive at the Q8 Sportback e-tron S line 55 quattro that is priced at RM485,790. As with the previous variant we talked about, the powertrain is similar to the non-Sportback equivalent above, and you also get slightly more range at 487 km. The 22-kW AC charging and 170-kW DC fast charging is also shared.

2023 Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron advanced 50 quattro spec sheet (top), S line 55 quattro (bottom); click to enlarge

This extends to the kit list, with the range-topping Q8 Sportback e-tron mimicking the Q8 Sportback e-tron advanced 50 quattro, save for one notable difference: the Audi Sport 21-inch Black Metallic five-arm Aero structure style alloys.

Each Q8 e-tron purchased comes with a standard two-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance, while the EV battery is also covered by an eight-year, 160,000-km warranty. All variants can be optioned with the Audi Assurance Package (AAP) for an extra RM13,000 that adds another three years to the vehicle warranty for a total of five years.

Here’s a simplified overview of the Audi Q8 e-tron line-up:

Audi Q8 e-tron advanced 50 quattro – RM384,790; RM397,790 with AAP

Audi Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro – RM475,790; RM488,790 with AAP

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron advanced 50 quattro – RM390,790; RM403,790 with AAP

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron S line 55 quattro – RM485,790; RM498,790 with AAP

