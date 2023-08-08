2024 BMW 5 Series and i5 for China market comes with an extended wheelbase and 31.3-inch theatre screen

In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 8 August 2023 4:18 pm / 0 comments

Following the debut of the all-new BMW 5 Series (G60) and i5 (G60E) in May this year, the German carmaker has now unveiled exclusive versions of the executive sedan for the Chinese market. These will be produced at the Dadong plant operated in Shenyang by the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive.

As with the outgoing G30 5 Series sold in China, the new G60 will come with an extended wheelbase. BMW didn’t state how much the wheelbase has been stretched, but the previous G30 LWB’s wheelbase was 130 mm longer than the standard-wheelbase model at 3,105 mm. The current G60’s wheelbase spans 2,995 mm, so a probable increase by the same 130 mm would put it at 3,125 mm, making it identical to the current 7 Series and i7.

With the increased wheelbase, the 5er’s roofline has been revised to extend further back before gently sloping towards the boot. BMW is also keen to point out an exclusive detail for the China-exclusive model, which is the illuminated number ‘5’ in the area of the Hofmeister kink on the C-pillar. The number lights up in white on variants with a combustion engine, while it pulls double duty on the i5 by pulsating in blue when charging.

Improved legroom is an obvious benefit of the increased length between the wheels, but it’s not the only one. The China-market 5 Series is also offered with the BMW Theatre Screen, which is adopted directly from the 7 Series. As with the brand’s flagship, rear passengers have access to a 31.3-inch widescreen display with 8K resolution and 5G connectivity, allowing them to enjoy a high-quality video streaming experience during travel.

Other luxury features include four-zone automatic climate control, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, the BMW Curved Display, embossed headrests with attached pillows for the rear seats as well as an assortment of premium upholsteries. Pricing and available powertrains will be announced later on.

