2023 BMW 7 Series in Malaysia – two CKD variants; 750e xDrive PHEV; 489 PS, 87 km EV range; fr RM650k

In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 29 May 2023 1:39 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia has officially launched the seventh-generation 7 Series, which is being offered in two locally-assembled (CKD) variants, namely the 750e xDrive M Sport and 750e xDrive Pure Excellence.

Both options feature the same plug-in hybrid powertrain that uses a 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine making 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 450 Nm of torque. This is paired with an electric motor rated at 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 280 Nm, which is integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, accompanied by BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

With a total system output of 489 PS (483 hp or 360 kW) and 700 Nm, the 750e xDrive duo will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and can hit a top speed of 250 km/h. When running purely on electricity, the top speed is limited to 140 km/h and the range is up to 87 km.

The latter is a major improvement over the previous G12 740Le xDrive due to the new underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery that has an increased usable energy capacity of 18.7 kWh (22.1 kWh gross). Meanwhile, the maximum AC charging input (Type 2) has been doubled to 7.4 kW, with a full charge taking a little under three hours.

In terms of equipment, both variants come with the Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grille frame and crystal headlamps, L-shaped taillights, automatic doors, a backlit BMW Interaction Bar, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, Crafted Clarity crystal glass applications, four-zone climate control, head-up display and Parking Assistant Plus.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional system is shared too, and it comes with the BMW Curved Display that features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen – powered by BMW Operating System 8.

Meanwhile, variant-specific kit for the Pure Excellence includes 19-inch double-spoke style 903 alloy wheels, fine-wood oak mirror finish interior trim with grey metallic highlights and Driving Assistant Professional.

The M Sport gets a lot more goodies in addition to its sportier front and rear aprons, with items like 20-inch M aerodynamic style 907 alloys, M high-gloss Shadowline, M side sills in high-gloss black, M signature high gloss fine-wood interior trim in Fineline Black with metal effect highlights, plus the Driving Assistant Plus package.

2023 BMW 750e xDrive Pure Excellence (left), M Sport (right)

The more expensive variant is also the only one that gets the BMW Theatre Screen – a 31.3-inch widescreen display for rear seat passengers that can accept HDMI inputs (you can plug in a PlayStation 5 if you wish) and is controllable using touchscreen panels. Those in the back can also enjoy the Executive Lounge Seating feature that allows the seat and backrest angle to be adjusted individually, along with the adjustable lumbar support and memory function.

As far as exterior colours go, the all-new 7 Series is offered in Oxide Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Mineral White Metallic. Each variant also gets its own exclusive hue, with Brooklyn Grey Metallic being for the M Sport, while Sophisto Grey Metallic is available for the Pure Excellence. Merino leather is standard fitment for both and can be ordered in Black or Tartufo.

Pricing for the redesigned 7 Series starts at RM649,800 on-the-road without insurance for the 750e xDrive Pure Excellence, while the 750e xDrive M Sport goes for RM700,000. BMW Malaysia points out that the former, more affordable variant is limited to just 48 units, so you’ll want to hurry if the M Sport is a little too much for you.

Keep in mind that these figures are inclusive of the five-year extended warranty and service package. Each purchase is accompanied by roadside assistance, BMW Service Online and BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card.

2023 BMW 750e xDrive M Sport

2023 BMW 750e xDrive Pure Excellence

GALLERY: 2023 G70 BMW M760e xDrive