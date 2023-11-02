2023 BMW 750e xDrive M Sport priced from RM700k in Malaysia – PHEV; 87 km EV range; Theatre Screen

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 2 2023 7:17 pm

BMW Malaysia today announced the official price of the BMW 750e xDrive M Sport, which is one of two variants of the seventh-generation (G70) 7 Series introduced in May this year, the other being the 750e xDrive Pure Excellence. If you’re looking for the fully electric version of the G70 known as the i7, head on over here instead.

Getting back to the matter at hand, the 750e xDrive M Sport retails for RM699,800 on-the-road without insurance. This figure is inclusive of the five-year extended warranty and service package and is within the estimate that we got several months ago. Compared to the 750e xDrive Pure Excellence, you’re looking at a premium of RM50,000 for the also locally-assembled (CKD) limousine.

The extra you’re paying over the base option (in terms of price) nets you the M Sport styling package that includes sportier front and rear bumpers, 20-inch M aerodynamic style 907 alloy wheels, M high-gloss Shadowline trim, M side sills in high-gloss black and M signature high gloss fine-wood interior trim in Fineline Black with metal effect highlights.

The M Sport variant is also the only one that gets the BMW Theatre Screen, which is a 31.3-inch widescreen display that swings down from the ceiling of the car to entertain rear passengers, who will also enjoy Executive Lounge Seating.

While the Pure Excellence variant gets Driving Assistant Professional, the M Sport gets Driving Assistant Plus that includes Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Speed Limit Info, Automatic Speed Limit Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go as well as autonomous emergency braking.

Beyond these differences, the M Sport is otherwise identical to the Pure Excellence, with adaptive air suspension, the Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grille frame and crystal headlamps, L-shaped taillights, automatic doors, a backlit BMW Interaction Bar, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, Crafted Clarity crystal glass applications, four-zone climate control, head-up display and Parking Assistant Plus all coming as standard.

This extends to the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system is shared too, which consists of the BMW Curved Display that features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen – powered by BMW Operating System 8.

As for the plug-in hybrid powertrain, the specifications are as follows:

Total system power output: 489 PS (483 hp or 360 kW)

Total system torque output: 700 Nm

Engine: 3.0 litre inline-six petrol

Engine power: 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW)

Engine torque: 450 Nm

Engine induction: Turbocharged

Electric motor power: 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW)

Electric motor torque: 280 Nm

Electric motor top speed: 140 km/h

Electric range: Up to 87 km

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic

Drivetrain: All-wheel drive

0-100 km/h: 4.9 seconds

Top speed: 250 km/h

In terms of exterior colours, the M Sport is offered in Oxide Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral White Metallic and a variant-exclusive Brooklyn Grey Metallic. Merino leather is standard for both variants and can be ordered in Black or Tartufo.

We were told back in May that the Pure Excellence would be limited to just 48 units, with no such restriction applied to the M Sport. BMW Malaysia didn’t make it known in its release if the Pure Excellence is sold out, but if it is, the M Sport is the only way you can get a petrol-powered 7 Series moving forward.

2023 BMW 750e xDrive M Sport



2023 BMW 750e xDrive Pure Excellence



