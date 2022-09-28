In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 September 2022 7:32 pm / 0 comments

Following the world debut of the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series (internal codename G70) in April this year, the German carmaker has now revealed more details of the two plug-in hybrid variants that will be available from November.

The more exciting of the two is the M760e xDrive, which is regarded as the successor to the G12 M760Li xDrive that packed the venerable N74 6.6 litre twin-turbo V12. As of June 2022, BMW produced the very last V12 engine ever to be fitted to a series production road vehicle, so the first-ever M Performance PHEV takes its place.

In M760e xDrive guise, there’s a 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine with 381 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) from 5,200 to 6,250 rpm and 520 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. This is paired with an electric motor rated at 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 280 Nm that is integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, accompanied by BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

The electric motor draws power from an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with a usable energy capacity of 18.7 kWh (22.1 kWh gross), and running just on electricity allows for range of between 77-85 km (provisional WLTP figures) as well as a top speed of 140 km/h.

Put together, the M760e xDrive’s total system output is 571 PS (563 hp or 420 kW) and 800 Nm, which translates to a 0-100 km/h time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. For context, the departed G12 M760Li xDrive’s N74 mill makes 585 PS (577 hp or 430 kW) and 850 Nm and is quicker in the century sprint, taking just 3.8 seconds – the top speed is identical.

The other PHEV option is the 750e xDrive, which uses pretty much the same drive components as its M-branded sibling, although the straight-six is tuned to deliver less power at 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 450 Nm. As a result, the total system output is reduced to 489 PS (483 hp or 360 kW) and 700 Nm, which sees the century sprint time increase to 4.9 seconds – the top speed remains at 250 km/h (140 km/h in EV mode).

The 750e xDrive also offers slightly better range when powered by just the battery with BMW quoting between 78-87 km. These range figures are an improvement over the previous G12 745Le xDrive that manages between 50-54 km thanks to its battery with a usable energy content of 10.4 kWh (12 kWh gross). The new PHEV variants of the 7 Series are also able to support AC charging (Type 2 connection) at a max of 7.4 kW instead of 3.7 kW, with a full charge taking a little under three hours compared to 4.4 hours.

Moving away from the PHEVs, BMW also detailed the 740d xDrive variant that is powered by a 3.0 litre straight-six turbodiesel with 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) at 4,000 rpm and 650 Nm from 1,500 to 2,500 rpm. The diesel variant comes with an eight-speed auto, all-wheel drive and a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which includes a 20 Ah battery in the boot and an electric motor rated at 18 PS (17 hp or 13 kW) and 200 Nm.

This setup has a total system output of 300 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) and 670 Nm, so the 0-100 km/h time is 5.8 seconds and the top speed stays capped at 250 km/h. Fuel consumption for the 740d xDrive is rated at between 6.8-6.1 l/100 km (WLTP cycle), which is quite far off the petrol PHEVs that can do 1.2-1 l/100 km. The diesel variant is available for order immediately and the two PHEVs from October 12, with deliveries only set to commence in spring 2023.

GALLERY: 2023 G70 BMW M760e xDrive

GALLERY: 2023 G70 BMW 740d xDrive