2023 BMW 750e xDrive Pure Excellence in Malaysia – CKD PHEV with 489 PS, 87 km EV range; from RM613k

BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2023

Here’s a full gallery of the all-new BMW 7 Series G70 in 750e xDrive Pure Excellence guise, which is one of two available variants, with the other being the 750e xDrive M Sport. Both options are locally assembled (CKD) here in Malaysia, and the car pictured here retails for RM612,700 on-the-road without insurance.

This figure is with a standard two-year warranty, but if you add the optional five-year extended warranty and service package, the price goes up to RM649,800. If you’re curious about the M Sport variant, it currently only has an estimated price tag of RM700,000 with the extended warranty and service package.

The 750e xDrive powertrain is a plug-in hybrid that features a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine making 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 450 Nm of torque. This is augmented by an electric motor rated at 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 280 Nm, which is integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, for a total system output of 489 PS (483 hp or 360 kW) and 700 Nm.

Along with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system, the big limo will get from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and can hit a top speed of 250 km/h. When relying solely on the electric motor for motivation, the top speed is limited to 140 km/h, while the battery pack provides up to 87 km of range.

Said battery pack is mounted under the vehicle floor and has a usable energy capacity of 18.7 kWh (22.1 kWh gross). The 750e xDrive’s electric-only range is nearly double that of the previous G12-generation 740Le xDrive that offered just 46 km. The newer model’s maximum AC charging input (Type 2) is also twice that of the older 7er at 7.4 kW, with a full charge reached in a little under three hours.

Unlike the previous 7 Series, the newer G70 is no longer offered with a short-wheelbase option, hence the lack of the ‘L’ in the variant name. As such, the long-wheelbase version is the default for all variants of the G70. A fully electric version called the i7 is also slated to be launched in Malaysia, although there’s no indication on when this will happen – the electric vehicle (EV) has been sighted in public on numerous occasions.

In terms of design, the latest 7 Series is a very striking thing to look at with its large kidney grilles that are flanked by a two-tier lighting setup, the latter comprising of slim LED daytime running lights set above the main headlamps. The front face that will undoubtedly divide opinions also sports vertical air curtains at the edges of the bumper and a subtle lower intake.

Elsewhere, there are slim air curtains at the edges of the front bumper, although there are no pronounced air breathers on the fenders like there were on the previous 7 Series. You’ll also find the exterior features flush door handles as well as a simple rear end featuring L-shaped LED taillights. This look is for the Pure Excellence you see here, while the M Sport variant amps up the aggression with new bumpers that have large sections in black for a more menacing appearance.

Focusing more on the Pure Excellence in this post, standard equipment that comes with the money paid include 19-inch double-spoke style 903 light-alloy wheels, an Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grille and crystal headlamps, a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, automatic doors and two-axle adaptive air suspension.

Inside, you’ll find Merino leather upholstery available in Black or Tartufo, fine-wood oak mirror finish trim with grey metallic highlights, an anthracite headliner, Crafted Clarity crystal glass applications, four-zone climate control, a wireless charger, powered front seats with memory function, massaging rear seats and sunblinds for all rear windows.

There’s also no shortage of technology, with standard items being the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system with the BMW Curved Display that features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen. Powered by BMW Operating System 8, the infotainment system has the Connected Package Professional package with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Intelligent Personal Assistant and is linked to a 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Rear passengers also have touch control panels on the doors as well as a dedicated tablet to fiddle with comfort and media settings, while those at the front can be entertained by the backlit BMW Interaction Bar that wrap around the cockpit. For the driver, the included Iconic Sounds Electric generates sounds that are aimed at enhancing the driving experience.

2023 BMW 750e xDrive Pure Excellence spec sheet; click to enlarge

The Pure Excellence comes with the Driving Assistant Professional suite of safety and driver assistance systems, which include Lane Change Warning, Rear Collision Prevention, Exit Warning, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Speed Limit Info, Automatic Speed Limit Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front/Rear Crossing Traffic Warning and Evasion Assistant. There’s also Parking Assistant Plus with features such as Reversing Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Lateral Parking Aid, Surround View System and Parking: Start-Up Monitoring.

BMW Malaysia has said the Pure Excellence will be offered in limited quantities, with just 48 units being made available. Each purchase is accompanied by roadside assistance, BMW Service Online and BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card.