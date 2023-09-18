2023 BMW i7 at House of Forwardism in Malaysia – 625 km EV range; fr RM707k; 158 units OTR as of Aug 31

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / September 18 2023 2:08 pm

At BWM Group Malaysia’s House of Forwardism event happening from September 23-24, 2023 near Mandarin Oriental in Kuala Lumpur, visitors can get up close and personal with the BMW i7, which was officially launched here back in June this year. The i7 is available in a sole xDrive60 M Sport variant that retails for RM707,250 on-the-road without insurance.

This price is with a standard two-year warranty, and if you want the extended warranty and service package, it goes up to RM729,800. These prices factor in the ongoing incentives provided by the government, and a good number of customers have already taken deliveries, with 158 units registered on the road as of August 31, 2023 according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia’s data.gov.my portal.

BMW Group Malaysia revealed today that it has delivered over 1,600 units of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad electric vehicles (EVs) in just eight months this year. With these figures, the i7 effectively makes up nearly 10% of all EVs sold by the company in 2023.

With the i7, you’re getting an EV that will provide up to 625 km of range following the WLTP standard and a dual-motor setup capable of getting the over-2.5-tonne luxury limousine from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds on its way to electronically limited top speed of 240 km/h. The specs are as follows:

Electric motors output: 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 745 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 4.7 seconds

Top speed: 240 km/h

Battery capacity: 105.7 kWh gross (101.7 kWh net)

Range (WLTP): 625 km

AC charging: 11 kW Type 2; 0-100% in 9.5 hours

DC charging: 195 kW CCS2; 10-80% in 34 minutes

The i7 we get here comes standard with two-axle adaptive air suspension and Integral Active Steering, the latter allowing the rear wheels to turn up to 3.5 degrees. Other items in the kit list include the M Sport exterior package with more aggressive bumpers front and rear, accompanied by a set of 21-inch M Aerodynamic style 909 M alloy wheels in a multi-colour Jet Black finish.

There are also automatic soft-close doors, a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof as well as Iconic Glow illumination for the kidney grille as well as crystal headlamps with adaptive LED technology and High-beam Assistant.

The interior upholstery is BMW Individual Merino leather paired with Fineline black fine-wood and M signature high-gloss metal effect trim, Crafted Clarity crystal glass applications and an anthracite headliner. Other appointments are the glitzy backlit BMW Interaction Bar, an M leather steering wheel and Executive Lounge seating with a dedicated rear console, heel rest, massage function and lumbar support.

Passengers will also get to enjoy creature comforts such as a 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, while a wireless phone charger, four-zone climate control, comprehensive ambient lighting, roller sunblinds as well as and powered, ventilated and heated comfort seats (with ventilation). The Rear-seat Entertainment Professional package is also included, bringing with it the 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen that rear passengers can use to consume content on the move.

As for infotainment, the i7 gets the BMW Live Cockpit Plus system with the Curved Display (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch centre touchscreen) and BMW Operating System 8. The system includes Connected Package Professional (wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), My Modes and IconicSounds Electric on top of a multitude of media and connectivity features.

Last but not least, the Driving Assistant Professional package includes front and rear autonomous emergency braking, Lane Change Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Front/Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, Exit Warning, Active Cruise Control with stop & go function, Speed Limit Info with Automatic Speed Limit Assist and Evasion Assistant.

More driver assistance systems come in the form of Parking Assistant Plus that provides features such as Reversing Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Lateral Parking Aid and a surround view camera.

The i7’s colour palette is vast, with no-cost options being Oxide Grey, Brooklyn Grey, Mineral White, Sophisto Grey, Aventurine Red and Black Sapphire. For an extra RM6,300, you can have two BMW Individual hues, namely Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.

If a two-tone look is what you’re looking for, it’ll set you back an additional RM50,000 for one of eight options from BMW Individual. The first four themes pair a Black Sapphire top half with a bottom that is either in Oxide Grey, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue or Dravit Grey. As for the remaining options, it is a Oxide Grey upper in combination with a lower half in either Black Sapphire, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue or Dravit Grey.

Meanwhile, the Merino leather comes in Black, White, Amarone (a deep red) or Tartufo (a caramel-like colour). Each i7 comes with a public charging AC cable, roadside assistance, BMW Service Online and the BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card.

2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

