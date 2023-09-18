BMW Group Malaysia sold over 1,600 EVs until August 2023; unlimited EV charging package from RM1,800

Posted in BMW, Local News / By Mick Chan / September 18 2023 12:25 pm

BMW Group Malaysia has announced its electric vehicle sales volume for the first eight months of 2023, and the group of brands comprised of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad has reached sales of more than 1,600 units so far this year, which has exceeded its tally of 1,557 units sold in 2022.

Sales data for BMW EVs in Malaysia as compiled by data.gov.my, as of August 31, show that the flagship of the range, the i7 has accumulated 150 sales so far this year, and 158 units since its start of sale in Malaysia. meanwhile, the iX has recorded 880 sales so far this year, and 1,856 units since it was launched in the country.

For the iX3, 108 units of the EV were sold in Malaysia this year, and 381 units were sold since the model was introduced locally. The BMW iX1, which was launched in May this year, saw 291 units sold so far.

BMW Group Malaysia has also introduced an unlimited EV charging package with ChargEV, JomCharge and Gentari for owners of BMW and MINI EVs in Malaysia. This will be for the first 200 customers who register their BMW and MINI EVs from October 1 until December 31.

This will entitle them to purchase the EV charging package for RM2,400 for BMW owners (RM1,800 for MINI owners) from either of the three participating providers, and these packages offer unlimited charging at all ChargEV, JomCharge and ChargEV facilities nationwide for 12 months from date of activation. This will be valid only for the vehicle registered to the package.

Through partnerships between BMW Group Malaysia and local charging solution provders as well as through the brand’s network of authorised dealers and partner venues throughout Malaysia, BMW and MINI owners have access to over 1,000 charging points nationwide, according to the company.











