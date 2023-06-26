In Local News, Technology / By Anthony Lim / 26 June 2023 6:17 pm / 0 comments

In March, Gentari, EV Connection and Yinson GreenTech announced that they had signed a tripartite agreement to enable cross-tracking and cross-access charging of electric vehicles (EVs) on their Gentari, JomCharge and chargEV charging networks by June.

As scheduled, cross-access charging on all three platforms is now up and running in Phase 1 of the collaboration. The roaming agreement allows users of any one of the Setel, JomCharge and chargEV mobile apps to use chargers across the three networks nationwide.

Aside from making it easier to locate and access chargers from any partner platform, payment for charging has also been made simpler, with a single payment system and roaming handling all transactions.

L-R: Setel, ChargEV and JomCharge apps

The collaboration presently offers EV users access to a combined total of more than 600 EV charging points across Malaysia, or nearly two-thirds of all EV charging points in the country. This is an increase from the total stated back in March, which was around 550 units, with Gentari having more than 150 charging points, chargEV with almost 300 charging points and JomCharge with 100 charging points.

In a Facebook post, chargEV said that in the first phase, its users will be able to access Gentari’s and JomCharge’s charging stations in the KLCC area as well as XPark Sunway via its chargEV app. It added that users will gradually be able to access the total network of more than 600 chargers nationwide.