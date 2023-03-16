In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 16 March 2023 4:30 pm / 0 comments

L-R: Setel, ChargEV and JomCharge apps

Energy solutions provider Gentari has signed a tripartite agreement with EV Connection and Yinson GreenTech to enable cross-tracking and cross-access charging of electric vehicles on the Gentari, JomCharge and ChargEV mobile applications, the company announced today. This inter-brand access will be made available by June, according to Gentari.

This three-way agreement essentially offers EV users access to a combined total of 550 electric vehicle charging points across Malaysia, or more than two-thirds of all EV charging points in the country with Gentari operating more than 150 charging points, ChargEV with almost 300 charging points and JomCharge with 100 charging points, Gentari said in its statement.

It’s basically like a roaming agreement, allowing users of any one of the Setel, JomCharge and ChargEV app to use chargers across the three networks.

“To accelerate EV adoption in Malaysia, it is essential to prioritise customer experience. Therefore, by June, users will have the added benefit of cross-access charging, giving them access to approximately 70% of all charging points in Malaysia,” according to Gentari chief green mobility officer Shah Yang Razalli.

“Via this tri-network partnership, we give greater range confidence to users when driving in Malaysia, as they can locate the entire charging network of the three service providers via Setel, JomCharge or ChargEV,” said EV Connection maanging director Lee Yuen How in the statement.

“Yinson GreenTech is always committed to working with like-minded partners who share our vision of providing a better user experience and accelerating the adoption of EVs. This collaboration is a first step in the infrastructure collaboration with key industry players, that will lead to more opportunities and possibilities in the future,” said Yinson GreenTech senior VP for business development Srinivas Tati.

The 150 charging points under Gentari are distributed across 35 locations in Malaysia, according to the company, along with more than 160 charging points in India where it is also present. Gentari aims to take 10% market share, or around 25,000 charging points “across key markets” in Asia Pacific by 2030.

Along the way, Gentari aims to install 9,000 public charging points by 2026 with its presence mainly in Malaysia and India, it said.

If you haven’t downloaded Setel yet, we would appreciate it if you could use our referral code “5h9f3”

LINK: Download Setel