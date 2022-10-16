In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 16 October 2022 5:17 pm / 0 comments

The race is on to develop the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Malaysia, and Yinson Green Technologies (Yinson GreenTech, or YGT) is determined to be at the forefront of the game through its ChargEV charging network.

The subsidiary of Bursa-listed company Yinson says that it is looking at being the leader in the segment by the end of the decade, doing so via a serious expansion of the ChargEV network from the 400-plus chargers in place right now to more than 4,500 chargers by 2030.

The company hopes to accomplish this by maintaining its market leadership in the public AC charging arena, while making a huge push into establishing a network of DC fast chargers that will eventually outnumber its AC solutions by the end of the decade.

These plans were outlined at a tech day held by the company last month. In a presentation, YGT revealed that while it will continue to develop the ChargEV AC network, with deployment of these in malls, hotels and workplaces, the primary push will be centred on DC solutions.

The numbers provide the necessary pointers. At present, the number of AC chargers in the ChargEV network stands at 403 units, but the plan is to have 2,150 units in place by 2030. Meanwhile, the scoping for DC fast chargers is massive, with no less than 2,486 such charging points expected to be available across the entire country by 2030, up from the 27 running at present. The company said it plans to install 120 kW and above DC chargers in the emerging network.

Also indicated was how these will be distributed across the country. In a presentation slide, it was revealed that Selangor will have the most YGT DC chargers, with 396 charging points planned. Meanwhile, Penang will have the second largest DC network, with 265 units.

This will be followed by Kuala Lumpur and Johor, which will each have 235 DC charging locations. East Malaysia will also have ample coverage, with 355 DC chargers planned across Sarawak, Labuan and Sabah.

Aside from expanding its charging station network, the company also has plans to develop dedicated charging hubs, which will function much like how petrol stations do now, but specifically for EVs. Aiming to become the first – and eventually, the largest – DC charging hub operator in the country, YGT said that its first charging hub is expected to be up and running by mid-2024.

The company said that the site for the hub is currently being identified, and that work on the project should kick-off sometime in the middle of next year, with the hub becoming operational a year from that point. While no technical details were revealed, the company did say that these charging hubs will eventually feature chargers of up to 350 kW, but that will be well in the future.