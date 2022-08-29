In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 29 August 2022 4:00 pm / 0 comments

Yinson Green Technologies (Yinson GreenTech or YGT), a division of Yinson Holdings, has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) with Aeon Group to provide charging infrastructure to the latter’s shopping malls in Malaysia. The partnership will also see YGT introduce e-mobility leasing solutions for Aeon Group’s logistics fleet.

In an official release, YGT said it aims to deploy ChargEV chargers that come with value-added services such as customer care and loyalty programmes. The company will also establish a charging hub for Aeon Group’s future logistic fleet of electric vehicles (EVs), which it will provide and manage through its EV leasing programme.

These initiatives align with Aeon’s sustainability charter and are expected to enhance the efficiency of its Aeon and Aeon Big malls, while also benefitting customers by providing them with EV charging solutions.

“Yinson’s goal is to help businesses accelerate the transition to a net zero environment. Today, we mark another milestone in our efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change as we partner with one of Malaysia’s leading shopping malls, Aeon, who has developed a robust sustainability roadmap for its business. Together, we aim to implement green technologies that will bring Malaysia a step closer to realising its goals for a cleaner future,” said Yinson executive VP of technology and new ventures Eirik Barclay.

“YGT looks forward to collaborating with likeminded partners such as AEON, who want to offer a differentiating experience through green initiatives. We thank AEON for this opportunity to roll out e-mobility solutions and the ChargEV network infrastructure, which is Malaysia’s largest network of EV chargers, within their premises,” commented Ruslin Tamsir, Yinson’s senior VP of electromobility.

Meanwhile, Azli Mohamed, Aeon’s chief ventures and sustainability officer, said the company to lead the retail sector by future-proofing its sites for sustainable commuting. “With 28 Aeon malls, 34 Aeon stores and 21 Aeon Big outlets, Aeon has the largest retail footprint in Malaysia and we want to be part of the first and largest retail EV charging network ecosystem in Malaysia,” he said.