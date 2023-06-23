2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport in Malaysia – 625 km EV range, 544 PS, 31.3-inch theatre screen; fr RM707k

In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 June 2023 12:11 pm / 16 comments

Following the launch of the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series G70 in May, BMW Malaysia has now introduced the all-electric version of the luxury sedan, the i7. Available in a sole xDrive60 M Sport variant, the i7 retails for RM707,250 on-the-road (OTR) without insurance.

This price is with the standard two-year warranty, and if you want the optional extended warranty (five years) and service (six years) package, the figure increases to RM729,800. Keep in mind that BMW Malaysia factors in road tax into the OTR prices of its electric vehicles (EVs), which is RM7,774 for the i7. However, given EVs are exempted from road tax until December 31, 2025, the actual amount payable is lower.

Even so, the i7 costs more than the plug-in hybrid 750e xDrive that comes in two versions: Pure Excellence at RM649,800 and the M Sport that carries an estimated price tag of RM700,000 (including the extended warranty and service). The premium you’re paying nets you an electric vehicle (EV) with a lot more power than the plug-in hybrid, with a pair of electric motors – one for each axle – delivering a total system output of 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 745 Nm of torque.

These outputs are good for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 240 km/h. You’ll also get up to 625 km of WLTP-rated range from the car’s underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 105.7 kWh (101.7 kWh net).

For charging, the i7 comes with a Combine Charging Unit (CCU) that allows for AC charging at a rate of up to 11 kW via a Type 2 connection, with a full charge taking about 9.5 hours. There’s also DC fast charging up to 195 kW with a CCS2 connection, which enables a 10-80% state of charge to be reached in just 34 minutes. Two-axle adaptive air suspension are Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering) are also standard fitment for the i7.

In terms of kit, the i7 comes with the M Sport exterior package that adds more aggressive bumpers front and rear, accompanied by a set of 21-inch M Aerodynamic style 909 M alloy wheels in a multi-colour Jet Black finish. There are also automatic soft-close doors, a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof as well as Iconic Glow illumination for the kidney grille and crystal headlamps, the latter featuring adaptive LED technology with High-beam Assistant.

Meanwhile, the interior is furnished with BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery along with Fineline black fine-wood and M signature high-gloss metal effect trim, Crafted Clarity crystal glass applications, an anthracite headliner, a backlit BMW Interaction Bar, M leather steering wheel and Executive Lounge seating with a dedicated rear console, heel rest, massage function and lumbar support.

For infotainment, the i7 gets the BMW Live Cockpit Plus system with the Curved Display (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch centre touchscreen) and BMW Operating System 8. The system includes Connected Package Professional (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), My Modes and IconicSounds Electric on top of a multitude of media and connectivity features.

Media playback is handled via a 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, while a wireless phone charger, four-zone climate control, comprehensive ambient lighting, roller sunblinds as well as and powered, ventilated and heated comfort seats (with ventilation) are luxuries that passengers can enjoy. Those in the rear can also marvel at the 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen, which is part of the standard Rear-seat Entertainment Professional package.

The i7 is equipped with the Driving Assistant Professional package, which includes front and rear autonomous emergency braking, Lane Change Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Front/Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, Exit Warning, Active Cruise Control with stop & go function, Speed Limit Info with Automatic Speed Limit Assist and Evasion Assistant. More assistance comes in the form of Parking Assistant Plus that provides features such as Reversing Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Lateral Parking Aid and a surround view camera.

2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

BMW Malaysia is offering the i7 in a multitude of colours, with the no-cost options being Oxide Grey, Brooklyn Grey, Mineral White, Sophisto Grey, Aventurine Red and Black Sapphire. The palette also includes two hues from BMW Individual, namely Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey, which add RM6,300 to the asking price.

For a two-tone look, you’ll need to cough up an additional RM50,000 for one of eight options from BMW Individual. The first four themes pair a Black Sapphire top half with a bottom that is either in Oxide Grey, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue or Dravit Grey. As for the remaining options, it is a Oxide Grey upper in combination with a lower half in either Black Sapphire, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue or Dravit Grey.

You have a few colour options for the Merino leather too, including Black, White, Amarone (a deep red) and Tartufo (a caramel-like colour). Each i7 comes with a public charging AC cable, roadside assistance, BMW Service Online and the BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card.