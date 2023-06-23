2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport in Malaysia – 625 km EV range, 544 PS, 31.3-inch theatre screen; fr RM707k

Following the launch of the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series G70 in May, BMW Malaysia has now introduced the all-electric version of the luxury sedan, the i7. Available in a sole xDrive60 M Sport variant, the i7 retails for RM707,250 on-the-road (OTR) without insurance.
This price is with the standard two-year warranty, and if you want the optional extended warranty (five years) and service (six years) package, the figure increases to RM729,800. Keep in mind that BMW Malaysia factors in road tax into the OTR prices of its electric vehicles (EVs), which is RM7,774 for the i7. However, given EVs are exempted from road tax until December 31, 2025, the actual amount payable is lower.
Even so, the i7 costs more than the plug-in hybrid 750e xDrive that comes in two versions: Pure Excellence at RM649,800 and the M Sport that carries an estimated price tag of RM700,000 (including the extended warranty and service). The premium you’re paying nets you an electric vehicle (EV) with a lot more power than the plug-in hybrid, with a pair of electric motors – one for each axle – delivering a total system output of 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 745 Nm of torque.
These outputs are good for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 240 km/h. You’ll also get up to 625 km of WLTP-rated range from the car’s underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 105.7 kWh (101.7 kWh net).
For charging, the i7 comes with a Combine Charging Unit (CCU) that allows for AC charging at a rate of up to 11 kW via a Type 2 connection, with a full charge taking about 9.5 hours. There’s also DC fast charging up to 195 kW with a CCS2 connection, which enables a 10-80% state of charge to be reached in just 34 minutes. Two-axle adaptive air suspension are Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering) are also standard fitment for the i7.
In terms of kit, the i7 comes with the M Sport exterior package that adds more aggressive bumpers front and rear, accompanied by a set of 21-inch M Aerodynamic style 909 M alloy wheels in a multi-colour Jet Black finish. There are also automatic soft-close doors, a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof as well as Iconic Glow illumination for the kidney grille and crystal headlamps, the latter featuring adaptive LED technology with High-beam Assistant.
Meanwhile, the interior is furnished with BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery along with Fineline black fine-wood and M signature high-gloss metal effect trim, Crafted Clarity crystal glass applications, an anthracite headliner, a backlit BMW Interaction Bar, M leather steering wheel and Executive Lounge seating with a dedicated rear console, heel rest, massage function and lumbar support.
For infotainment, the i7 gets the BMW Live Cockpit Plus system with the Curved Display (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch centre touchscreen) and BMW Operating System 8. The system includes Connected Package Professional (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), My Modes and IconicSounds Electric on top of a multitude of media and connectivity features.
Media playback is handled via a 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, while a wireless phone charger, four-zone climate control, comprehensive ambient lighting, roller sunblinds as well as and powered, ventilated and heated comfort seats (with ventilation) are luxuries that passengers can enjoy. Those in the rear can also marvel at the 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen, which is part of the standard Rear-seat Entertainment Professional package.
The i7 is equipped with the Driving Assistant Professional package, which includes front and rear autonomous emergency braking, Lane Change Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Front/Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, Exit Warning, Active Cruise Control with stop & go function, Speed Limit Info with Automatic Speed Limit Assist and Evasion Assistant. More assistance comes in the form of Parking Assistant Plus that provides features such as Reversing Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Lateral Parking Aid and a surround view camera.
BMW Malaysia is offering the i7 in a multitude of colours, with the no-cost options being Oxide Grey, Brooklyn Grey, Mineral White, Sophisto Grey, Aventurine Red and Black Sapphire. The palette also includes two hues from BMW Individual, namely Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey, which add RM6,300 to the asking price.
For a two-tone look, you’ll need to cough up an additional RM50,000 for one of eight options from BMW Individual. The first four themes pair a Black Sapphire top half with a bottom that is either in Oxide Grey, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue or Dravit Grey. As for the remaining options, it is a Oxide Grey upper in combination with a lower half in either Black Sapphire, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue or Dravit Grey.
You have a few colour options for the Merino leather too, including Black, White, Amarone (a deep red) and Tartufo (a caramel-like colour). Each i7 comes with a public charging AC cable, roadside assistance, BMW Service Online and the BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card.
Is this how the Germans defined luxury? More like tacky and gimmicky
With the rise of young multi-millionaires all around the world especially in China, this is how BMW has responded to it. To all the haters, these global T0.1 doesn’t even know you exists. Flashy, gimmicky and stand out is what they are after. BMW learnt the needs from their Rolls Royce sales to this young rich and responded accordingly. No longer is the 7 series for corporate bosses only.
Price roughly my 10 years salaries belom minus expenses..even u give me 1 free pun i not afford to jaga. But if i got lots of time watch theatre, i dun mind to spare 7k to buy a 65 inch tv.
I agree, I’ve used to love BMW a lot owning X6 and two gens of 7 series in the past and this is the result it has become. Flashy and definitely targeting for new generation. But I have to say and I’m sorry but the reliability is the worst I have ever encountered more than my Mercedes, Volvos and previous generations of BMW I’ve had. I gave up my 2020 7 series and Mini Cooper because of so many problems it has caused breaking down on the side of the highway not once, not twice but four times and I was disappointed the least to say paying for over half a million for a car. I hope BMW can improve that because in other countries it has never been a problem. Service centre need to improve, Quill is the best one so far in terms of quality and treatment to a customer compare to Ingress and Auto Bavaria. BMW will always have a place in my heart but it’s not for me for now.
All car brands have problems, no cars are perfect. But don’t think ever heard from many that BMW have problems nowadays including quality but what I heard nowadays is from Mercedes, if comparing with BMW in terms of reliability and aftersales. My friend also owned Mercedes before, but have so many problems compare to BMW and Audi and Porsche. Even Volvo have problems but not as bad as Mercedes. Anyways, yes, BMW used to have problems than Mercedes, Volvo, Audi and Porsche but now, things have been changed after listening feedback from BMW owners where complaining too much until fix and improve brand image for BMW
