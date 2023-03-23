In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia / By Paul Tan / 23 March 2023 3:05 pm / 0 comments

A configuration link for the BMW i7 xDrive60 in Malaysia has been going around social media, revealing an estimated price of RM730,000. You can’t get to the configuration through the BMW Malaysia website though, it only works if you directly key in the configurator URL in your browser.

Other than the price, the configurator reveals an impressive list of specs for the i7. If this is true, the i7 will end up being a very high spec car. You can browse through the screen caps of the config pages in the gallery below or just head to the configuration link.

LINK: https://configure.bmw.com.my/en_MY/configid/w91tujza

Some highlights include Rear Seat Entertainment Professional, Bowers & Wilkins sound, Integral Active Steering, Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, massage seats, and even automatic doors, which allow the doors to swing open and close on their own – you no longer need a sliding door MPV for that!

Of course, given that the i7 hasn’t been launched yet, this might not be the final price and specs of the car.

Nine exterior colours are available in the configurator, with five of them ‘standard’ colours being Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Oxide Grey, M Brooklyn Grey and Aventurine Red.

You can upgrade to BMW Individual Dravit Grey or BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue colour choices with a RM6,300 premium, or fork out RM50,000 for the special BMW Individual Two-Tone Black Sapphire Metallic or BMW Individual Two-Tone Oxide Grey.

This allows you to combine the Black Sapphire and Oxide Grey paintjobs with any other colour, and yes the RM6,300 premium still applies if you pick the Individual colours for the two-tone, so the maximum paint premium is RM56,300, bringing up the price of a customised i7 to RM786,300.

As for interior, four choices of colour are available – Merino Amarone, Merino Smoke White, Merino Black and Merino Tartufo, all paired with fine-wood black with metal effect trim.

Of course being an electric car, we have to get down to the specs. The i7 boasts 544 electric horsepower from two motors (one on each axle for all wheel drive) and a massive 105.7 kWh battery that allows up to 625 km of range. The 100 km/h sprint can be done in as quick as 4.7 seconds.

We also note that AC charging is quoted as 22 kW, so this i7 spec has it upgraded from the standard 11 kW. There’s also DC fast charging up to 195 kW with a CCS2 connection, which enables a 10-80% state of charge to be reached in just 34 minutes.